ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Blood test could detect recurrent melanoma up to a year before scans

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhWkL_0dtjC32q00

A 72-year-old man has become the first patient to enrol in a UK trial to detect recurrent melanoma up to a year before it can be picked up by scans.

Paul Smith, from Bury in Greater Manchester, has had the skin cancer behind his ear removed but experts want to see if they can pick up any signs of the disease coming back before it would cause problems.

Their final-stage clinical trial, run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester and the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, will involve 1,050 patients in the UK and Australia.

Scientists will take blood samples from people with early-stage melanoma and look for circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) – tiny fragments known to be shed by tumours into the blood.

The hope is that by detecting these fragments early, patients can be given immunotherapy drugs which offer some people with recurrent melanoma the chance of a cure.

Mr Smith told the PA news agency: “I noticed a lump behind my left ear during lockdown but wanted to avoid going to the doctors.

“I couldn’t see it, I could only feel it, and it wasn’t even the size of a five pence piece, it was more raised.

“I could sense the lump was getting larger throughout the first lockdown but it was only when I started socialising again that two friends suggested I should get it looked at.

“When I went to my GP, he said he hadn’t seen one so large and immediately sent me for tests.”

Mr Smith, who developed skin cancer despite saying he has mostly worn a hat in the sun and prefers the shade, underwent surgery at Salford Royal Hospital last July and had further surgery at The Christie in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472E9O_0dtjC32q00
Handout from the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester of a lab sample being analysed for a clinical trial.

“I was told there was no evidence of any further spread of the melanoma but I’d be kept under observation for the next five years, which I thought demonstrated a superb level of care,” he said.

“I asked if there were any clinical trials I could participate in as a way of saying thank-you and fortunately the Detection trial had just opened and was ready to recruit.

“To be the first patient recruited on to this clinical trial is amazing and I’m delighted to help.

“I’m aware melanoma is a type of cancer that can easily recur so it’s reassuring that anything could be picked up by the blood test sooner than the scan.”

Around 80% of people with early-stage melanoma need no further treatment after surgery, but for some patients tumours will go on to develop in other parts of their body.

The new blood test should be able to predict with high accuracy those patients who are at risk of the cancer coming back, making them ideal candidates for immunotherapy drugs.

Oncologists at The Christie will compare patients having the blood test with those whose new tumours are picked up during a routine scan.

The hope is that if successful, the trial could pave the way for the NHS to offer a simple blood test to determine which patients need treating early for recurrent melanoma.

Professor Paul Lorigan, consultant medical oncologist at The Christie who is leading the trial, said: “Not only does this simple blood test tell us if the cancer is returning, but also could give reassurance to patients who don’t have further signs of cancer after surgery that they don’t need further treatment.

The earlier we can detect cancer, the easier it is to treat

“If our hypothesis is proved to be correct, this will undoubtedly be a step-change in how we treat patients in the future.

“This study focuses on patients with melanoma but potentially the blood test could be used for other cancers, in particular lung and kidney as they also respond well to immunotherapy.”

Dr Rebecca Lee, clinical lecturer in medical oncology at the University of Manchester, said: “We are constantly exploring better ways to treat patients with melanoma.

“What we’re trying to do with this trial is see if immune drugs could actually be even better when we treat at this really early stage.

“That’s different from other trials and other tumours (using ctDNA) because we’re trying to see whether early treatment with immune therapy is a good idea.

“Not only are we trying to pick up relapse early, but also how we can use the immune system to fight cancer.”

Patients on the Detection trial will be monitored by having blood tests for up to five years after surgery.

Scientists are looking at overall survival rates among the patients, which means it could be eight or nine years before the full results are in, though earlier findings will be available.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Early detection of cancer is a key driver in improving outcomes for people with cancer.

“The earlier we can detect cancer, the easier it is to treat. If the Detection trial shows that a simple test can pick up evidence of cancer before scans, it will make a huge difference for patients.”

Professor Caroline Dive, director of the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute Cancer Biomarker Centre, said: “I am excited to see that after the research to develop our new blood test (a liquid biopsy), the test is now being used in real-time to support our colleagues’ clinical decision-making to optimise the care of their patients with melanoma.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tumours dramatically shrink with new approach to treatment – study

Researchers have developed a new tool to harness tumour-eating cells to fight cancer quickly and effectively. A new study showed dramatic shrinkage in tumours in mice compared to traditional cell therapy methods that improve the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. With a novel device that could be 3D...
CANCER
BBC

Skin cancer: Newcastle University test predicts spread of melanoma

Scientists have developed a test which reliably predicts the spread or return of the most deadly form of skin cancer. The Newcastle University team made the breakthrough in understanding how skin cancer tumours grow. The test, known as AMBLor, is applied to a standard biopsy of the primary melanoma when...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Blood Test#Cancer Treatment#Melanoma#Salford Royal Hospital
MedicalXpress

First melanoma test to offer reassurance of low risk of cancer spread

A pioneering test which reliably predicts the spread or return of the most deadly form of skin cancer has been developed by a team of Newcastle scientists and clinicians. The technological advance came as they made a scientific breakthrough in understanding the mechanism of skin cancer growth. Led by Professor...
CANCER
Medscape News

Pioneering Test Predicts Return of Malignant Melanoma

Scientists at Newcastle University have identified the mechanism for skin cancer growth. Their research, published in the British Journal of Dermatology , describes how early-stage melanomas at risk of spreading secrete a growth factor, called TGFβ2, which causes the reduction, or downregulation, of the proteins AMBRA1 and Loricrin, both of which are found in the skin overlaying the tumour. The growth factor TGFβ2 also causes the loss of claudin-1, which in turn leads to loss of skin integrity, facilitating ulceration.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Metabolomics-Based Blood Test Could Enable Earlier Detection of Cancer

Along with the development of new therapies, advances in technologies that enable earlier diagnosis of cancer are critical to improve patient outcomes. Several screening programs and referral pathways are enabling timely identification of cancer in individuals presenting with symptoms indicative of a specific cancer. But for patients with more general symptoms, such as fatigue and unexplained weight loss, the journey to diagnosis can be much longer. Better methods are urgently needed to identify cancer in these patients sooner and reduce the negative impacts associated with late-stage cancer diagnoses.
CANCER
New York Post

Blood test could help detect who will get long COVID, study shows

Lower levels of a certain antibody that can be detected through a blood test might be able to indicate whether a person is more likely to get long COVID, according to a new study. The study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications found that people who develop long-term symptoms...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

Nearly 50% of blood cancer patients insufficiently protected against Omicron after three jabs, study says

Nearly half of patients with blood cancer are insufficiently protected against the Omicron variant after three vaccine doses, according to a new study. Experts from the Francis Crick Institute and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said their research highlights the need for a fourth jab among these vulnerable people.As part of the ongoing Capture study, scientists have been monitoring the antibody response of hundreds of patients with different types of cancer, after one, two and three vaccine doses.Specifically, the researchers measured levels of neutralising antibodies which identify, attack and block the Omicron variant from infecting the body’s cells.Patients with...
CANCER
KSLTV

Blood test could reveal risk of having long term health effects of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY— While long COVID-19 continues to cause medical problems for thousands of Utahns, new research suggested, a blood test could one day help determine a person’s risk for the perplexing condition. Today, there is no standard diagnosis or treatment for long COVID-19. There’s also no way...
UTAH STATE
MedicalXpress

Pancreatic cancer cells shown to feed on hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Holland provider offers early cancer detection test

A Holland-based health care affiliate of a national medicine practice for women plans to offer a blood test for early cancer detection. Laurie Birkholz, MD & Associates, a Ms. Medicine practice at 11971 James St. in Holland, will begin offering Galleri, a new cancer blood test, the week of Jan. 31.
HOLLAND, MI
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy