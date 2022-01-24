ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine Feole

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephine Feole, 84, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Jan. 11, 2022, in Kensington, Connecticut. Josephine was born in Santa Croce, Province of Caserta, Italy to Cecilia and Paolo Simeone. She emigrated to the United States with her family in 1955,...

