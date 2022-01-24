Josephine Feole

Josephine Ann “Josie” Fleming-Lloyd, 13, of Sussex County, died suddenly in a tragic car accident Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. She was born June 3, 2008, at Beebe Medical Center, daughter of Ann Marie Fleming Aguilar of Ocean View, and Kenneth David Lloyd of Frankford, who survive her. Josie is also survived by her stepfather, Angel Aguilar; siblings, Shona, Cyrus, Athena, and Atticus Fleming-Lloyd; half-siblings, Ashton Yox and husband John, Levi Lloyd and wife Maria, and Augustine Aguilar; step-siblings, Courtney Aguilar and husband Tyler; Kirsten Hawkins and husband Christopher; and Alana Aguilar; a niece, Alejandra Lloyd; and a nephew, Atlas Lloyd. She is also survived by her grandparents, Neil and Jeannie Fleming of Clarksville, and Eileen Lloyd of Pennsylvania; stepgrandparents, Angel Sr. and Sonya Aguilar; her nanny, Pat Suda of Ocean View; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Hugh Lloyd of Pennsylvania.

