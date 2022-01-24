ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams make it 3 of 3 for road teams, beat Brady's Bucs 30-27

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams made it 3 for 3 for road teams in the NFL's divisional playoff round,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Rams-49ers Fans Battle For Tickets To NFC Title Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime. While the Rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that. The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell. If you @RamsNFL fans...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Bucs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Tampa Bay 30 27
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy