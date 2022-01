The Green Bay Packers are over the projected salary cap for 2022, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t think that means they have to gut their roster. The team wants Aaron Rodgers back, and Rodgers has already made it clear he does not want to return to a rebuild. Therefore, it would behoove the Packers to keep as much of their core intact as possible.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO