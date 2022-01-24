Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Evaluated for concussion

The NCAA transfer portal has completely changed college sports, creating a free agency-type of effect year-round. That movement has kicked up a notch in recent weeks since teams' respective 2021 seasons came to an end, and a number of top young quarterbacks in particular have left for new programs. LSU currently ranks No. 1 nationally in 247Sports' Transfer Team Rankings for the 2022 class, but Tigers alum and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu says he is not a fan of how the transfer portal has altered the game and that he benefited from backing up star defensive backs like Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO