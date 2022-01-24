ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Brown bears ‘switch habitats’ to hunt vulnerable prey

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbAVi_0dtjBBzC00
One of the bears studied killed 38 new-born reindeer one month and 18 young moose the next.

Brown bears switch habitats in the spring so they can hunt reindeer and moose calves, research suggests.

After emerging from hibernation, the animals embark on an active hunting strategy to take full advantage of the calving period.

One of the bears studied killed 38 newborn reindeer in one month and 18 young moose the next.

Research involving conservation experts at Nottingham Trent University, the University of León in Spain and Norwegian and Swedish researchers found the animals adapted their home ranges and used the landscape to mirror the habitats of vulnerable prey.

Fifteen bears were fitted with GPS collars and monitored for two years in Norrbotten, northern Sweden, and more than 2,500 adult female reindeer were also tracked in order to alert researchers to close encounters.

The study found that bears surfaced from six-month hibernation in the spring, which was when the reindeer calving period started.

At this time they changed their preference for habitats close to wetlands and evergreen forests to more rugged terrain and higher elevations favoured by reindeer with young.

After the reindeer calving period ended and the moose calving season started, the predators started to move to areas preferred by the latter – closer to deciduous forests and old clear cuts.

But in the summer, once calving season ended and human activity became more common, the bears switched to a diet of berries and moved well away from gravel roads until it was time to hibernate again.

Dr Antonio Uzal Fernandez, an expert in wildlife conservation in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: “It is clear that highly predatory bears were mirroring the land cover types of reindeer and moose to overlap with seasonally available and vulnerable prey. Such a process shows an active hunting strategy of brown bears in spring, when their diet is more dependent on animal protein than during the rest of the year.

“Large carnivores are partially recovering their former ranges across multiple continents, and while this can provide ecological benefits for many ecosystems, it can also bring management implications and undesired effects such as depredation of livestock.”

He added: “Our work could help to inform managers and livestock owners how to reduce this conflict and promote long-term conservation and human-wildlife coexistence. Interestingly, high and low predatory bears selected habitats differently in all study periods, with few habitats selected or avoided by both groups.”

According to the study, kills peaked during the reindeer calving periods in May. Eight of the 15 bears were classed as highly predatory and averaged about half a kill a day during the reindeer and moose-calving periods.

The predators killed more than 20 newborn reindeer and five newborn moose in a calving period, the study showed, with one bear averaging about three kills every two days.

The researchers say their findings, published in the journal Diversity, could help develop forecasts of potential hotspots and conflict and establish possible preventive actions.

Comments / 10

Terry Richards
3d ago

they animals and do what it takes to survive, people that get to close get what they deserve, be safe and have a great time 🙃🙊🙉🙈😎

Reply(4)
6
Related
OutThere Colorado

'Friendly and photogenic' deer killed, sending important message to residents of wild areas

A deer that had been given the name 'Copper' by local residents was killed in Herriman, Utah this week after getting media attention for being so docile that adults and children were able to pose with the animal for pictures. The situation highlights a concern that's on the rise around the nation, as urban areas push further into wild swathes of land. The takeaway is simple – residents of these areas must do their part to keep wildlife wild at the risk of leading to a situation that results in an animal being euthanized.
HERRIMAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Hibernation#Habitats#The University Of Le N#Norwegian#Swedish#School Of Animal
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
New Scientist

Hybrid animal in 4500-year-old tomb is earliest known bred by humans

The bones of horse-like creatures unearthed in a 4500-year-old royal tomb in Syria are the earliest known hybrid animals bred by people, with DNA sequencing showing them to be crosses of donkeys and Syrian wild asses. The discovery suggests that early civilisation in what is now Syria was “really advanced...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

The Largest Known Flying Animal Was Even Weirder Than We Thought

The pterosaur Quetzalcoatlus northropi is the largest known flying animal to have ever existed, living on Earth more than 67 million years ago. Now new research on the creature and its newly discovered smaller relative, Quetzalcoatlus lawsoni, gives us a better idea of how Q. northropi flew and got airborne to begin with.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Scary Sea Monsters That Are Actually Real

70% of the world’s surface is the ocean – and much to the horror of humans through the millennia, scary sea monsters are actually a real thing. They prowl the vast waters of our globe and emerge with terrifying results in stories – and real life. From...
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Ghostly monkey and crocodile newts among new Mekong area species

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) conservation group has published a list of 224 newly discovered species from the greater Mekong region. They include a monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes, frogs, newts and the only known succulent bamboo species, a WWF report says. Some of the world's most...
ANIMALS
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
earth.com

Leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand

New research led by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature New Zealand has found evidence that leopard seals eat ghost sharks. This is the first recorded example of a seal eating a shark, making seals part of a small and exclusive club of marine predators that do so. Leopard seals...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy