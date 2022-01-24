Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The mayor of Alabama’s capital city has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed confirmed the positive test, though he said he only had mild symptoms. Reed said he is “fully vaccinated” and has received a booster shot.

“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip,” Reed wrote. “I’ll be in isolation for the next week while staying engaged in city matters.”

According to his Facebook page , Reed attended the winter meeting for the 90th United States Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. The event was held at the Capital Hilton Hotel with COVID-19 measures following those put forth by the city as a whole.

Reed’s positive test comes as the Omicron variant skyrockets across the State of Alabama. As of Sunday, January 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting a 45% positivity rate in COVID-19. Every county in the state is also labeled “high risk” for spread of the virus.

