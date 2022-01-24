Purdue Wrestling: Boilers lose on tech fall to No. 16 Badgers

Senior Devin Schroder, at 125 pounds, grapples with his opponent, Eric Barnett from Wisconsin. Lizzie Vojtisek | Staff Photographer

Purdue wrestling fans stayed put in Mackey Arena after the basketball team took down Northwestern on Sunday afternoon to watch the Purdue wrestling team face Wisconsin. The Badgers took the wrestling match 23-12.

Both teams came within one spot of each other in the NCAA rankings – the Boilermakers placed at No. 15 and Badgers at No. 16.

Senior 125-pound Devin Schroder was unable to build on a two-match win streak, falling to Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett by 4-2 points. The 3-0 hole he dug himself in the first two rounds was too large to overcome, even with the crowd at his back.

Freshman 133-pound Matt Ramos was able to even the team score at 3-3 with a decision win over Kyle Burwick. A powerful body slam takedown in the first round didn’t rattle Burwick as he continued to pressure Ramos.

Going into the third match, the dual was tied at two. When Ramos shot for double leg takedowns, Burwick would sprawl in defense. In the final seconds of the match, Ramos found an opportunity for a 2-point fall.

Junior 157-pound Kendall Coleman made sure to get the Boilermakers back on track. After winning the first round 2-1, he started round two with a lightning-quick escape from the first pin. One more takedown in round three would give him the edge, winning by decision 5-3 and bring the Boilers within 4.

The sixth match of the day featured sophomore 165-pound Hayden Lohrey drowning under aggressive pressure by Dean Hamiti. Hamiti had two 4-point falls in the first round and controlled Lohrey for over three minutes of riding time throughout the match. It resulted in a tech fall, ultimately ending the Boilers chance at a win down, 15-6.

Trying to save face junior 197-pound Thomas Penola had an impressive performance against Illinois on Friday, demonstrating his immense strength as he followed it up today with another quality performance over Braxton Amos.

Early in the match, Penola said he got hit in the nose and started bleeding in both nostrils, making it difficult to breathe after stuffing his nostrils with tissues. Penola found ways to brush off his injuries in the third round, scoring two takedowns. As the buzzer sounded, Penola jumped and screamed with excitement over the 8-3 decision win.

“I have had a lot of close matches against really good guys the past couple of weeks,” he said. “Although I’ve been improving, I haven’t really got what I want.”

Unfortunately for Purdue, Wisconsin was too far out of reach, leading by 7 points come the final match.

The team now travels to Indiana University to face the Hoosiers on Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Match Results

No. 8 Wisconsin 23, No. 17 Purdue 12

125: No. 8 Eric Barnett (WISC) def. No. 15 Devin Schroder (PUR), D 4-2

133: No. 33 Matt Ramos (PUR) def. No. 25 Kyle Burwick (WISC), D 4-2

141: Joey Zargo (WISC) def. No. 24 Parker Filius (PUR), D 7-4

149: No. 8 Austin Gomez (WISC) def. Alec White (PUR), MD 14-5

157: No. 9 Kendall Coleman (PUR) def. No. 27 Garrett Model (WISC), D 5-3

165: No. 8 Dean Hamiti (WISC) def. Hayden Lohrey (PUR), TF 18-1 5:22

174: No. 19 Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) def. No. 22 Andrew McNally (WISC), SV 3-1

184: Chris Weiler (WISC) def. No. 28 Max Lyon (PUR), MD 11-3

197: No. 16 Thomas Penola (PUR) def. No. 22 Braxton Amos (WISC), D 8-3

285: No. 8 Trent Hilger (WISC) def. Michael Woulfe (PUR), MD 10-0