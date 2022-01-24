ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Wrestling: Boilers lose on tech fall to No. 16 Badgers

By BRENDON GORHAM Staff Reporter
 4 days ago
Senior Devin Schroder, at 125 pounds, grapples with his opponent, Eric Barnett from Wisconsin. Lizzie Vojtisek | Staff Photographer

Purdue wrestling fans stayed put in Mackey Arena after the basketball team took down Northwestern on Sunday afternoon to watch the Purdue wrestling team face Wisconsin. The Badgers took the wrestling match 23-12.

Both teams came within one spot of each other in the NCAA rankings – the Boilermakers placed at No. 15 and Badgers at No. 16.

Senior 125-pound Devin Schroder was unable to build on a two-match win streak, falling to Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett by 4-2 points. The 3-0 hole he dug himself in the first two rounds was too large to overcome, even with the crowd at his back.

Freshman 133-pound Matt Ramos was able to even the team score at 3-3 with a decision win over Kyle Burwick. A powerful body slam takedown in the first round didn’t rattle Burwick as he continued to pressure Ramos.

Going into the third match, the dual was tied at two. When Ramos shot for double leg takedowns, Burwick would sprawl in defense. In the final seconds of the match, Ramos found an opportunity for a 2-point fall.

Junior 157-pound Kendall Coleman made sure to get the Boilermakers back on track. After winning the first round 2-1, he started round two with a lightning-quick escape from the first pin. One more takedown in round three would give him the edge, winning by decision 5-3 and bring the Boilers within 4.

The sixth match of the day featured sophomore 165-pound Hayden Lohrey drowning under aggressive pressure by Dean Hamiti. Hamiti had two 4-point falls in the first round and controlled Lohrey for over three minutes of riding time throughout the match. It resulted in a tech fall, ultimately ending the Boilers chance at a win down, 15-6.

Trying to save face junior 197-pound Thomas Penola had an impressive performance against Illinois on Friday, demonstrating his immense strength as he followed it up today with another quality performance over Braxton Amos.

Early in the match, Penola said he got hit in the nose and started bleeding in both nostrils, making it difficult to breathe after stuffing his nostrils with tissues. Penola found ways to brush off his injuries in the third round, scoring two takedowns. As the buzzer sounded, Penola jumped and screamed with excitement over the 8-3 decision win.

“I have had a lot of close matches against really good guys the past couple of weeks,” he said. “Although I’ve been improving, I haven’t really got what I want.”

Unfortunately for Purdue, Wisconsin was too far out of reach, leading by 7 points come the final match.

The team now travels to Indiana University to face the Hoosiers on Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Match Results

No. 8 Wisconsin 23, No. 17 Purdue 12

125: No. 8 Eric Barnett (WISC) def. No. 15 Devin Schroder (PUR), D 4-2

133: No. 33 Matt Ramos (PUR) def. No. 25 Kyle Burwick (WISC), D 4-2

141: Joey Zargo (WISC) def. No. 24 Parker Filius (PUR), D 7-4

149: No. 8 Austin Gomez (WISC) def. Alec White (PUR), MD 14-5

157: No. 9 Kendall Coleman (PUR) def. No. 27 Garrett Model (WISC), D 5-3

165: No. 8 Dean Hamiti (WISC) def. Hayden Lohrey (PUR), TF 18-1 5:22

174: No. 19 Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) def. No. 22 Andrew McNally (WISC), SV 3-1

184: Chris Weiler (WISC) def. No. 28 Max Lyon (PUR), MD 11-3

197: No. 16 Thomas Penola (PUR) def. No. 22 Braxton Amos (WISC), D 8-3

285: No. 8 Trent Hilger (WISC) def. Michael Woulfe (PUR), MD 10-0

Comments / 0

Purdue prepares to face Iowa in road rematch

Purdue men's basketball is set to battle in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Thursday. Its December matchup against Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) was a brutal affair. Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) came out holding a double -digit lead for most of the game until the final four minutes, in which a series of turnovers and free throws led to Iowa coming within 2 points of Purdue. The Boilermakers held off the pressing Hawkeyes and won the game 77-70.
Boilers ready to pounce on weak Minnesota defense

The Purdue women's basketball team aims to rebound against Minnesota after losing to two top-10 teams in their last three games. The Boilers aren't just looking to rebound, but to get a good win under their belts to improve their tournament chances. Both then-No. 6 Indiana and then-No....
Boilers fill big roles off the bench

Playing off the bench can seem discouraging for some college basketball players who fight tooth and nail for one of only five starting spots. But for two Purdue players, supporting the starters from the bench is something they take a great deal of pride in. Senior guard Brooke Moore and...
Purdue women's basketball defeat Gophers in offensive surge

With a strong offensive surge to start the third quarter, the Purdue Women's basketball team defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The surge pushed the Boilermakers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) through the small lead they held over the Golden Gophers (9-12, 2-7 Big Ten) to that point. For the rest of the game the Boilers maintained a double-digit lead, eventually winning 80-66.
Purdue Women's Basketball: Layden's first-quarter buzzer beater highlights first half

The Purdue women's basketball (12-7, 3-5) team led 30-26 at the half against Minnesota (9-11, 2-6) after an aggressive performance by senior guard Cassidy Hardin. Hardin has struggled in her last six games from 3-point range, shooting 10/43. Today, she came out confident, still firing up shots behind the constant encouragement of head coach Katie Gearlds.
Caleb Benning Minnesota offer

Driving for 6: Alberts talks football offseason 'momentum'; Husker staff out on the recruiting trail. More from the AD, and the next stop on Nebraska's recruiting tour being a talent-rich area the Huskers have struggled to gain a foothold in lately.
UW System Board of Regents sets meeting to approve new Wisconsin football offensive coordinator

Bobby Engram's hire as the University of Wisconsin football team's offensive coordinator is imminent and could become official as soon as Friday. The UW System Board of Regents' executive committee has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday to discuss compensation for the Badgers offensive coordinator. Engram has been on the Baltimore Ravens staff for the past eight years and coached under UW head coach Paul Chryst for two seasons at Pittsburgh. State Journal sources have confirmed Engram is Chryst's choice after ESPN reports last week first broke the news.
Tigers land another Hopper from transfer portal

The Missouri football program added depth to its linebacker corps Thursday afternoon, bringing in redshirt junior Ty'Ron Hopper from the transfer portal. After three seasons at Florida, the linebacker both entered and withdrew his name from the transfer portal last Thursday, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Hopper reentered the portal Monday and on Thursday afternoon tweeted his commitment to the Tigers.
5 questions about Wisconsin football's likely hire of Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Paul Chryst appears close to hiring a new offensive coordinator for the first time since he came back to lead the University of Wisconsin football team. After ESPN first reported last week that UW was targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram for the role, a State Journal source confirmed Tuesday that plan is in motion. Engram was the wide receivers coach for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons during Chryst's first head coaching stint and his son, Dean, is cornerback on the Badgers' roster. Engram is set to replace longtime Chryst assistant and UW alum Joe Rudolph, who took a position on Virginia Tech's staff as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Stepping it up

Her shoes were made for more than just walking. Katie Gearlds could hardly contain her excitement when first asked about her shoe collection. Ready to push past a loss to rival Indiana just days before, Gearlds, head coach of Purdue women's basketball, showed off her black and gold sneakers as if they were one of her most prized possessions in a Tuesday interview with senior guard Abbey Ellis.
Yik-Yak's Comeback

A re-emerging anonymous social media app has gained immense popularity in the Purdue community, though not every post should be taken as seriously as others. "Yik Yak" allows people within a five mile radius of each other to post messages anonymously, according to its website. Yik Yak users reported...
