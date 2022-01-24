ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy to undergo gradual reentry process in response to shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38shQv_0dtj9tLL00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy is undergoing a gradual reentry process after a shooting took place there last week, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old student.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says this will allow students, staff and families time to process grief and trauma following the shooting.

Staff will return to the building on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with the option to work remotely or in-person Monday and Tuesday.

Students will continue remote learning until Feb. 2. This will allow staff to review individual student safety, crisis management, and therapeutic crisis intervention plans with family input before students return for in person instruction.

“We must consider the unique needs of the Pittsburgh Oliver school community following the traumatic event experienced by the students and staff of the school,” said Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters. “It is crucial that we leverage the expertise of the school’s educators to inform a reentry plan that lessens the re-traumatization of our students.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools says that staff will conduct small and individual counseling sessions for students as needed. District Employee and Student Assistance providers remain available to staff and students.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 arrested, charged after reportedly walking into Pittsburgh high school

PITTSBURGH — Two teens were arrested and charged after Pittsburgh school officials said they walked into a high school Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, one of the 18-year-old individuals was involved in a brief fight with five students at Taylor Allderdice High School. During the fight, the teen started using pepper spray. The other teen was not involved in the altercation, officials said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Anti-mask anger forces Colorado children's museum to close

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado children's museum is the latest casualty of harassment by people angry over mask mandates designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, for decades a popular downtown attraction primarily devoted to those age 8 and under, temporarily closed on Wednesday because of escalating harassment of staff by adult visitors angry over a mandate requiring anyone age 2 and older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
DENVER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over ‘inappropriate’ books

RIDGELAND, Miss. — The mayor of Ridgeland, Mississippi, is withholding more than $100,000 in funding from the library because of a disagreement over the books available. Ridgeland’s mayor, Gene McGee, confirmed he is withholding the books because he wants all books with a ‘sexual connotation’ removed from the system, WJTV reported. “I have had many complaints from citizens about the display of certain books at the Library. In my capacity as mayor, I simply believe the books are inappropriate for children. There is a minimum, sexual connotations are not appropriate for children when they enter the library,” McGee said in a statement to WJTV.
RIDGELAND, MS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council’s salary hike to begin next week

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s City Council voted in December, as part of the city’s budget, to give themselves a 22% salary hike. City Council members, who had been making $72,000 a year, are now getting a big bump to $88,000 a year. That doesn’t include Councilman Corey O’Connor — the only one on the City Council who personally turned down the raise.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
72K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy