Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy to undergo gradual reentry process in response to shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy is undergoing a gradual reentry process after a shooting took place there last week, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old student.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says this will allow students, staff and families time to process grief and trauma following the shooting.

Staff will return to the building on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with the option to work remotely or in-person Monday and Tuesday.

Students will continue remote learning until Feb. 2. This will allow staff to review individual student safety, crisis management, and therapeutic crisis intervention plans with family input before students return for in person instruction.

“We must consider the unique needs of the Pittsburgh Oliver school community following the traumatic event experienced by the students and staff of the school,” said Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters. “It is crucial that we leverage the expertise of the school’s educators to inform a reentry plan that lessens the re-traumatization of our students.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools says that staff will conduct small and individual counseling sessions for students as needed. District Employee and Student Assistance providers remain available to staff and students.

