Rafael Nadal: 'We need to find a way that the pain is...'

Rafael Nadal has his eyes on the Grand Slam record, but he could face a fitness test on Thursday against Matteo Berrettini in a 2022 Australian Open men's semifinal. Nadal was out for several months with a foot injury and then battled COVID, but he remains on track for his 21st Grand Slam men's singles title. That would break the deadlock with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are both not playing in Melbourne. Nadal is in his seventh Australian Open semifinal, but he went on to win just once, in 2009. Both players needed around four hours to get past the quarterfinals, with Nadal beating Denis Shapovalov and Berrettini outlasting Gael Monfils to become the first Italian man to reach the semifinals in Melbourne.

TENNIS ・ 15 HOURS AGO