The WRLD on GCW Kickoff Show Livestream Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WRLD on GCW is kicking off with a pre-show,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

f4wonline.com

We're Live, Pal: Ronda Rousey, Royal Rumble, The Wrld on GCW

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal. Andrew Zarian, Denise Salcedo and I are back to talk about the rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly being in the Royal Rumble. We also look at the favorites to win both the men's and women's matches before looking at the men's title matches.
WWE
411mania.com

ESPN+ Hypes Ronda Rousey Series Rowdy’s Places

ESPN+ has sent out a new press release hyping their exclusive series Rowdy’s Places, hosted by Ronda Rousey. All six episodes are currently available on the streaming service. It originally debuted back in September of last year. Rowdy’s Places Available Exclusively on ESPN+. Image. Former combat champion Ronda...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrld#Combat#Gcw
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Believes AEW Will Get a Big Bump When They Renew TV Deal

Chris Jericho believes that there are reasons to be bullish about AEW getting a big bump when they renew their TV deal. As noted earlier today, Jericho was a guest on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast. During the discussion, he talked about why he believes the company will get a more lucrative deal when they renew and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Bully Ray Reacts to Team 3D on Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

– As noted, WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix crashed The Miz’s birthday party during last night’s edition of Raw. At one point, they even hit The Miz with a Team 3D. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley of The Dudley Boyz, reacted to the spot on Twitter, which you can see below.
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer’s Live Report From The WRLD on GCW

This weekend GCW hosted their Wrld on GCW PPV event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and I had the pleasure of attending the event live. I’ve been a GCW fan since early 2017. After seeing a couple Joey Janela and Giancarlo Dittamo vignettes I was hooked. I always had intentions of going to a Joey Janela’s Spring Break show but haven’t had the opportunity but over the last year i’ve attended a number of GCW shows. Being a pretty big fan I knew I had to make it to NYC for the Hammerstein show and needless to say I wasn’t disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler on Another Rumored Surprise Entrant for WWE Royal Rumble

– Fightful Select has another update on another possible surprise entrant for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to the report, former NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Kairi Sane has had her name pitched as another entrant for the women’s Rumble match.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE, Rey Mysterio & More Wish Sasha Banks Happy 30th Birthday

Sasha Banks hit 30 on Wednesday, and WWE and several others in wrestling wished her a happy birthday. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note her birthday, and you can see responses from WWE, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, Rey Mysterio, The Bump’s Ryan Pappolla, Fred Rosser, Moose and more below:
WWE
411mania.com

Legendary, Apple Developing Monsterverse Series Featuring Godzilla And Titans

Legendary is teaming up with Apple for a massive TV series based on the former’s Monsterverse featuring Godzilla and the other Titans. Deadline reports that Chris Black (Star Trek Enterprise) and Matt Fraction, the writer of such comic books as Hawkeye and Sex Criminals, are co-creating the show based on the Monsterverse movies.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Tony Khan Praises Match Between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay On AEW Rampage

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan praised the recent TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay from the most recent Rampage. Here are highlights:. On the TBS title match from AEW Rampage: “Then what an awesome main event for the...
WWE

