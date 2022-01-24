The WRLD on GCW Kickoff Show Livestream Is Online

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal. Andrew Zarian, Denise Salcedo and I are back to talk about the rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly being in the Royal Rumble. We also look at the favorites to win both the men's and women's matches before looking at the men's title matches.
ESPN+ has sent out a new press release hyping their exclusive series Rowdy’s Places, hosted by Ronda Rousey. All six episodes are currently available on the streaming service. It originally debuted back in September of last year. Rowdy’s Places Available Exclusively on ESPN+. Image. Former combat champion Ronda...
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which was without any NFL or college football competition for the first time since August. Raw notched 1.766 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s up from the 1.613 million viewers for the previous episode that went up against an NFL playoff game on ESPN.
Prior to Sunday night’s “The WLRD On GCW” pay-per-view event, there had been a lot of speculation on whether FTR was going to appear. There had been some rumors that they were going to answer the open challenge from the Briscoes as the two teams had a back-and-forth on social media.
Chris Jericho believes that there are reasons to be bullish about AEW getting a big bump when they renew their TV deal. As noted earlier today, Jericho was a guest on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast. During the discussion, he talked about why he believes the company will get a more lucrative deal when they renew and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show features Knockouts champion Mickie James with her State of the Knockouts Address. Also, tonight’s Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. The featured...
– As noted, WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix crashed The Miz’s birthday party during last night’s edition of Raw. At one point, they even hit The Miz with a Team 3D. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley of The Dudley Boyz, reacted to the spot on Twitter, which you can see below.
This weekend GCW hosted their Wrld on GCW PPV event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and I had the pleasure of attending the event live. I’ve been a GCW fan since early 2017. After seeing a couple Joey Janela and Giancarlo Dittamo vignettes I was hooked. I always had intentions of going to a Joey Janela’s Spring Break show but haven’t had the opportunity but over the last year i’ve attended a number of GCW shows. Being a pretty big fan I knew I had to make it to NYC for the Hammerstein show and needless to say I wasn’t disappointed.
– Fightful Select has another update on another possible surprise entrant for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to the report, former NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Kairi Sane has had her name pitched as another entrant for the women’s Rumble match.
– Damian Priest’s anger caused him to lose a match against Kevin Owens on WWE Raw. You can see the clip from the match below:. – WWE also posted a clip of Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dana Brooke beating Nikki Ash, Carmella, and Tamina:
One star from GCW is not happy about being left off their biggest show of the year. GCW’s own Nick Gage is apparently blaming GCW executives for leaving him off the card for “The WRLD On GCW” event, which will be taking place from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City tomorrow night.
– During a recent interview with Sportsnet’s The Big Show, WWE Superstar Maryse discussed returning to the ring this weekend at the Royal Rumble and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Maryse on returning to the ring after having two kids: “I am back actually with the live...
Sasha Banks hit 30 on Wednesday, and WWE and several others in wrestling wished her a happy birthday. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note her birthday, and you can see responses from WWE, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, Rey Mysterio, The Bump’s Ryan Pappolla, Fred Rosser, Moose and more below:
Legendary is teaming up with Apple for a massive TV series based on the former’s Monsterverse featuring Godzilla and the other Titans. Deadline reports that Chris Black (Star Trek Enterprise) and Matt Fraction, the writer of such comic books as Hawkeye and Sex Criminals, are co-creating the show based on the Monsterverse movies.
In a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his thoughts on AEW using the forbidden door for talent sharing, how AEW has pushed Vince McMahon to embrace the forbidden door concept, and much more. You can read his comments below. Matt Hardy on his thoughts on...
Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and he discussed his attack on Trevor Murdoch last month at NWA Hard Times 2 and his issues with Murdoch. Here’s what Cardona had to say (via Fightful):. Matt Cardona on his issues with Trevor Murdoch: “They need a face of...
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan praised the recent TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay from the most recent Rampage. Here are highlights:. On the TBS title match from AEW Rampage: “Then what an awesome main event for the...
– AEW released a highlight clip from AEW Dark: Elevation, showing the confrontation between Dante Martin and Ricky Starks of Team Taz:. – The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson celebrates his birthday today. He turns 33 years old:. – Shop AEW has some new merchandise available, including a combination Dr....
– A new WWE video looks at Becky Lynch and Doudrop’s build to the Royal Rumble. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “Go behind the scenes with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop as they prepare for their title showdown at Royal Rumble 2022, delivered by DoorDash.”
