The £1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog, it has been announced.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has served a so-called initial enforcement order in a move that stops the firms from combining operations or selling off any UK businesses while it probes the deal.The two companies agreed an all-share merger last month to create a group worth about £1.9 billion with a fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of 70,000 people.We’ve issued an Initial Enforcement Order for the anticipated merger between National Express and Stagecoach.Among other...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO