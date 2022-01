Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties will carry on, despite the police announcing its own probe into the scandal – but its report is expected to be delayed.The Cabinet Office made clear the investigation – which is likely to determine whether Boris Johnson survives in power – is ongoing, despite suggestions it would be “paused”.However, it may not emerge for several weeks, while the police carry out their own inquiries, having been expected to be released at the end of this week, prolonging the agony for the Tory party.“The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO