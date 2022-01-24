News - 2022, Week 04

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Free Switch Online Trials Are Available To My Nintendo Members (North America) Update [Mon 24th...

Nintendo Life

Three Kirby amiibo Appear To Be Getting Reprints (North America)

It was discovered earlier this month that the upcoming Switch release Kirby and the Forgotten Land would support amiibo functionality, and now in an update, it seems reprints of existing Kirby amiibo have been confirmed. From the Kirby series there'll be Meta Knight and Kirby, and from the Super Smash...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 27th January (North America)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus! Record of Lodoss War! Unforeseen Incidents!. The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 1/14/22

A murderous clown spotted on Google Maps, a call to close the "Gates of Hell," and the 2022 forecast from none other than Mexico's Grand Warlock are among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week.
TV & VIDEOS
#North America
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Wrap the Week with This Gear News

If you're a regular Gear Patrol reader (or simply love the buzzy EV marketplace), you're already well-aware of Rivian and its blockbuster electric truck, the R1T. That said, Rivian may be expanding outside of the car market and heading into the equally exciting (and rapidly expanding) e-bike space. While nothing has been announced formally as of yet, fans and followers of Rivian have noticed that, just last week, Rivian's most recent patent filing includes several e-bike related terms and possible trademarks. Obviously, because this is only a patent office filing, this is more than likely Rivian's way of protecting itself from external forces tapping into its EV momentum in the e-bike industry. However, given the sheer popularity of Rivian's brand — not to mention its success in the auto market — it wouldn't be all that surprising to expect a Rivian e-bike in the (relatively near) future. Watch this space. Rivian rumors aside, we're looking at Grand Seiko's Japanese-inspired Spring Drive watch, Firestone Walker and Russian River's early "beer collab of the year" candidate and the Ten Thousand pant co-designed by ex-Spec Ops members. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
Nintendo Life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Tops Amazon's "Best Sellers" Chart, Unsurprisingly

On both the US and UK Amazon webpages, physical copies of the game are temporarily out of stock. Even digital code sales are performing quite well. The game is currently the best-selling Nintendo Switch title on the website and also tops the charts in both regions as the best-selling video game (across all platforms) right now.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale and can be bought with cryptocurrency

A rare 555.55-carat diamond from outer space is being sold at auction for millions of pounds.“The Enigma”, as the dark rock has been called, is thought to have originated from a meteoric impact or a ‘diamond-bearing asteroid that hit the planet. It is heavier than both the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, and the 545.7-carat Golden Jubilee.As well as its specific carat, the Enigma also contains exactly 55 facets or faces.Black diamonds, which are also known as Carbonado diamonds, can be dated as far back as 3.8 billion years. They are found in alluvial, sedimentary deposits, close to or on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pre-Load File Size For Switch Revealed

It's hard to believe, but we're now just days out from the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus - a brand new Pokémon game that's expected to shake up the existing formula trainers have become so familiar with over the years. As we get closer to the latest entry's...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sturmwind EX Is Getting A Physical Release On Switch

Originally released on the Sega Dreamcast back in 2013, Sturmwind EX has since seen a digital release on the Switch eShop – and now, thanks to publisher Pix'n Love, it's getting a physical version that comes with loads of goodies. The limited edition – of which only 2000 copies...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Awesome Triangle Strategy Trailer Introduces Frederica And New Gameplay

This is looking like a wonderful year for Switch-owning fans of tactics games, and the first to arrive in early March is Triangle Strategy. From the team that brought us Octopath Traveler, it'll utilise the HD-2D engine for a fresh take on isometric tactics. As you can see above, Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

This Modular Switch Case Looks Like It Belongs In Mobile Suit Gundam

Accessory maker Plenbo has taken to Kickstarter to secure funding for the G-Case, an "All-In-One" case solution for the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED model. The case really does seem to have it all; not only does it provide protection for your console when you're on the move, it also comes with modular components, such as a 5000mAh battery pack which can be swapped out with a replacement when it runs out of charge. The battery allows the case to charge the Switch during use, massively expanding its stamina. You can also use the case to charge other devices, like your smartphone.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Pulls Large Fries From the Menu Due To French Fry Shortage

McDonald’s Malaysia reportedly announced on Monday (January 24th) that it is being forced to pull large fries from its menu amid the growing french fry shortage. In a post on Instagram, McDonald’s Malaysia revealed, “We are facing a fry-tuning supply crunch on French Fries. But fret not. While you can’t Go Large for the time being, you can still enjoy your favorite meals and fries in medium size. Time fries… It’ll be back before you know it.”
RESTAURANTS
Nintendo Life

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy's Physical Edition On Switch Launches Next Month

Nintendo has revealed that the physical edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for Switch will hit retail stores on 11th February. The news was shared today with fans on social media, with tweets confirming the release date and giving us a good look at the official box art. The 11th February date has been confirmed for both the North American and European markets.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Japanese Magazine Nintendo Dream Might Be Teasing A New Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is arriving on the Switch this March, but it turns out Nintendo might have a little bit more planned for the pink puff in the near future. According to a translation by Twitter user Dededaio (as spotted by VGC), the upcoming February 21 issue of Japanese publication Nintendo Dream could possibly reveal a new game. It's apparently unclear if it would be another Kirby title or just a "new game" in general, but considering 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of this adorable mascot - there's a chance it could be Kirby-themed.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Xbox Studio Rare "Immensely Pleased" About Banjo-Kazooie's Arrival On Switch

It was a bittersweet moment yesterday when Banjo-Kazooie arrived on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service. As fantastic as it is to see the UK developer's iconic duo return to a Nintendo platform after so long. It's now been nearly 20 years since Rare was acquired by Microsoft, and almost 24 since the original Banjo-Kazooie game was released on the N64, if you're counting.
VIDEO GAMES

