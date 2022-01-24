Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels

Royal Mail is set to axe around 700 management jobs as part of cost-cutting plans, the company has announced.Bosses said the plans will reduce costs by around £40 million a year and they will start negotiations with unions over the proposed job losses.The move came as the company revealed that staff absences peaked at 15,000 in early January due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which left some postal services struggling.This morning, we've issued a trading update for the third quarter 2021-22. Read more here: https://t.co/GWFL22X5XX pic.twitter.com/U9XIg9bz8G— Royal Mail News (@royalmailnews) January 25, 2022Royal Mail was one of...
