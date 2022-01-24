Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels

The door of a British Airways plane has been ripped from the fuselage after it arrived at Cape Town from London Heathrow.The Boeing 777 had flown the 6,000-mile journey on schedule, and all passengers and crew had disembarked when the incident happened. No one was hurt.The aircraft was about to be towed from the stand at the South African airport to a remote stand to be parked for the day.It was pushed back from the stand with the airbridge still attached to the “L2” door – the second on the left-hand side of the plane, used for boarding.Pictures on social...

