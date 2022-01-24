ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacancies range from managers and bar staff to cleaners and receptionists. Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs ranging from managers to receptionists. The roles are spread across its 582 UK...

www.shropshirestar.com

Related
Shropshire Star

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England. Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned. A shortage developed in September...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Competition watchdog intervenes in National Express and Stagecoach tie-up

The £1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog in a move that stops the firms from selling off any UK assets.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has served a so-called initial enforcement order, which prevents the transport firms from fully combining or offloading businesses while it probes the deal.Stagecoach said the move will delay the planned sale of the marketing, retail and customer service operations of its inter-city coach businesses to ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited.We’ve issued an Initial Enforcement Order for the anticipated merger between National Express and Stagecoach.Among other...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip during the February half-term. Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitality workers welcome end of Covid certification requirement

Workers in the hospitality sector have welcomed the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.From noon on Wednesday, the legal requirement to provide Covid certification to enter bars, restaurants and cinemas ended.Nightclubs can also now reopen, although vaccine certification will still be required for access to these venues.In workplaces, the requirement to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing has also been removed.It follows the ending on Friday of the requirement to remain seated and the limit of six per table at hospitality venues.Staff at the Shelbourne Bakery and Restaurant in Newry said they hoped that business could now...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK. Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Royal Mail to cut 700 management jobs in restructure

Royal Mail is set to axe around 700 management jobs as part of cost-cutting plans, the company has announced.Bosses said the plans will reduce costs by around £40 million a year and they will start negotiations with unions over the proposed job losses.The move came as the company revealed that staff absences peaked at 15,000 in early January due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which left some postal services struggling.This morning, we've issued a trading update for the third quarter 2021-22. Read more here: https://t.co/GWFL22X5XX pic.twitter.com/U9XIg9bz8G— Royal Mail News (@royalmailnews) January 25, 2022Royal Mail was one of...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
businesstraveller.com

Travelodge opens new Surrey property

Travelodge has opened its second property in Walton-on-Thames town centre. The 72-room Walton-on-Thames Central Travelodge is located at Church Street above a Marks and Spencer Foodhall, within a mixed-use development which was a former office block. This is the group’s first hotel in Surrey to include its ‘Super Rooms’ premium...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ministers urged to act as GPs in poor areas ‘have less funding and staff’

Ministers have been urged to act after a report found people living in poor areas face worse GP services with less staff and funding compared to more wealthy parts of the country. GP services in poorer areas are underfunded, under-doctored and have worse-quality outcomes, according to a report shared with The Independent from the Health Foundation.In its report, the think tank warned the problem, if not addressed, would put the government’s levelling-up promises at risk.It said 30 years of policies have failed to address inequalities in parts of the country and if ministers are serious about levelling up, they must...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
Shropshire Star

More than 127,000 NHS and care staff unvaccinated ahead of jab deadline

Frontline staff will be required to have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by April 1 as a condition of deployment, unless they are exempt. Tens of thousands of health and social care staff in England remain unvaccinated ahead of a deadline next week for frontline workers to get their first jab, figures suggest.
WORLD
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Pulls Large Fries From the Menu Due To French Fry Shortage

McDonald’s Malaysia reportedly announced on Monday (January 24th) that it is being forced to pull large fries from its menu amid the growing french fry shortage. In a post on Instagram, McDonald’s Malaysia revealed, “We are facing a fry-tuning supply crunch on French Fries. But fret not. While you can’t Go Large for the time being, you can still enjoy your favorite meals and fries in medium size. Time fries… It’ll be back before you know it.”
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

British Airways plane door ripped off in Cape Town

The door of a British Airways plane has been ripped from the fuselage after it arrived at Cape Town from London Heathrow.The Boeing 777 had flown the 6,000-mile journey on schedule, and all passengers and crew had disembarked when the incident happened. No one was hurt.The aircraft was about to be towed from the stand at the South African airport to a remote stand to be parked for the day.It was pushed back from the stand with the airbridge still attached to the “L2” door – the second on the left-hand side of the plane, used for boarding.Pictures on social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

More than a third of Brits unable to heat homes to ‘comfortable warmth’

More than a third of Britons are unable to afford to heat their homes enough to be comfortably warm, a new survey suggests.It comes as energy bills are forecast to shoot up by 50 per cent within months should the government fail to intervene.A number of charities have warned that, without additional support, millions of low-income households are at risk of being forced to ration or turn off their heating to avoid falling into serious debt. The new energy price cap will be announced on 7 February, with average bills predicted to soar by some £700 to £2,000.The threat the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increase

Pets at Home continued to enjoy strong growth from the animal ownership boom during the pandemic, revealing that profits are likely to be ahead of expectations.Bosses said sales hit £319.4 million in the 12 weeks to December 30, a jump of 5.8% on the same period a year ago.Its retail business enjoyed particularly strong growth during the run-up to Christmas, up 9.8% as customers turned to more premium brands to pamper their pets.The company’s vet business saw sales up 4%.But the company warned that inflation pressures hitting the economy are starting to take hold, with supply chain costs increasing.We, like...
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Sweet safety: Council to trial sugar cane bollards

A UK local authority is introducing bollards made from sugar cane as part of its sustainability pledge.Hampshire County Council is trialling the plant-based bollards to save cash and reduce carbon costs.The ‘non-crete’ bollards are low carbon because they are not made of concrete and they do not have the associated carbon costs in terms of manufacturing. A key constituent of concrete is cement, and the cement industry is responsible for around 7-8 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.The council says the new polymer-based bollards are resilient, and if struck they do not splinter and should not disrupt the foundation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

