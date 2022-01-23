Exclusive-Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of U.S. prisoners -Malley

Washington (January 26, 2022) – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Representatives John Garamendi (CA-03) and Donald S. Beyer (VA-08), co-chairs of the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group, today led 51 of their colleagues in a letter to President Joe Biden urging the United States to take bold steps to reduce its reliance on nuclear weapons, elevate arms control, and retire former President Donald Trump’s new, unnecessary nuclear weapons in the Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review (NPR). As tensions continue to mount with Russia over its military buildup on the borders of Ukraine, the lawmakers recommend that the NPR offer the United States’ full support for formal negotiations with Russia, with the express goal of placing mutual limits on the deployment of destabilizing new weapons that only increase the risk of an inadvertent nuclear war. The letter also calls for the U.S. to engage in high-level diplomacy with China to continue negotiating confidence and transparency building measures, and discourage China from massively expanding its strategic forces.

