Police have launched an investigation into the death of a teenager at a school in Edinburgh Emergency services were called to Kaimes School on Tuesday and paramedics treated the 17-year-old boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.Amanda Hatton, executive director of education and children’s services at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I am absolutely saddened to hear this tragic news and my immediate thoughts are with the family.My heartfelt sympathies go out to the school community and...

