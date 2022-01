Michael Ferlanti tallied two goals and an assist as Middletown South, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20 defeated Central Regional 6-0 at Middletown Ice Arena. Aiden Cavendish also had two goals, with Owen McCaffrey and Brendan Cavendish adding a goal each. Luke Finn led the game with three assists, Justin Ferlanti and Nate Block had two and Antonio Crispino, Andreas Forand and Lucas Campos had an assist each. Jack Collings posted a 12-save shutout.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO