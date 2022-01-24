ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond's mayor says he's tested positive for COVID-19 again

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Rap_0dtj7aSg00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Virginia’s capital city says he's tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote Sunday on Twitter that his symptoms are “far milder” compared to when he contracted the virus in January 2021 — before getting vaccinated and boosted.

He says he will isolate for five days and urged people to “tell those you love to get vaccinated.”

The 40-year-old Stoney has been mayor since 2017.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy