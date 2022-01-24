Richmond's mayor says he's tested positive for COVID-19 again

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Virginia’s capital city says he's tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote Sunday on Twitter that his symptoms are “far milder” compared to when he contracted the virus in January 2021 — before getting vaccinated and boosted.

He says he will isolate for five days and urged people to “tell those you love to get vaccinated.”

The 40-year-old Stoney has been mayor since 2017.