ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Girl Scouts selling cookies at The Longmeadow Shops

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zbBf_0dtj7ZWp00

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Buying Girl Scout cookies on the go continues to be popular at The Longmeadow Shops.

Longmeadow High School students spearheaded Sunday’s event selling dozens of boxes of cookies. The event helps to raise money for various student projects. All you need to do is drive up to the shops and there, you will be given your choice of cookies.

“We’re selling Girl Scout cookies to raise money for our trip to Peru next summer,” said student Trevi Sandberg.

These weekend Girl Scout cookie sales continue right through the middle of March in the parking lot of the Longmeadow Shops. Just drive up and purchase your favorite box of cookies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Longmeadow, MA
Sports
City
Longmeadow, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Girl Scout Cookies#The Longmeadow Shops#Longmeadow High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy