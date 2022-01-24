Portsmouth Police Rescue Man After Three Days on Floor

Portsmouth Police broke into an Orchard Drive home and rescued a man after he spent several days on the floor.

A man’s sister contacted the police because the man’s wife had been out of town for three days and no one had heard from him in some time. She told police he had a dog that might attack them.

Officers called in animal control and got permission from the man’s wife who was on her way home from Dayton.

Police went in through a window and found the man on the floor calling for help. He had fallen three days previously.

An ambulance transported him to the hospital.