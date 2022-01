ConocoPhillips' CEO Ryan Lance is bullish on the price of oil, the executive said on Monday at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston. Lance further expressed his view that the U.S. oil industry is poised for even more consolidation in an effort to bring down costs—costs which the majority of U.S. oil and gas companies see as rising as much as 10%, according to the latest Dallas Fed Survey conducted in December.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO