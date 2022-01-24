ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Spectacular TD in close loss

Evans secured eight of 16 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown during the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Rams in their NFC divisional-round matchup Sunday. With Tom Brady clearly bothered by...

Antonio Brown Drops $15k In Club While Celebrating Buccaneers Loss

Antonio Brown isn’t loosing any sleep over his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers earlier this month. In fact, he’s celebrating their 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. After the loss, AB took to instagram where he posted a meme of himself from the infamous game against the...
Tom Brady
Buccaneers' Vyncint Smith: Signs futures deal with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old was brought in for a workout ahead of the Buccaneers' divisional-round loss to the Rams and appears to have impressed. His most productive season in the NFL was with the Jets in 2019, when he caught 17 of 31 targets for 225 yards. However, he's made just nine appearances and caught one pass since then.
Rob Gronkowski Gives Update on Future With Buccaneers, NFL Following Playoff Loss

There's been a lot of talk about Tom Brady's future in the NFL after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday. But it's also possible that Brady's longtime teammate and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could retire again. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Gronkowski talked about whether he'll be with the team next season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
