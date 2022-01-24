Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available Sunday

The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
Though they’ve been playing well lately, there’s no doubt that the Mavs could use a roster shakeup. The K&C Masterpiece has concocted a blockbuster trade between the Mavs and the Celtics that would see some big names go both ways.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
With only a few seconds left to play in the Wizards-Clippers game Tuesday night, Luke Kennard scored seven points in the final nine seconds to push LA over the Wizards, 116-115 after being down by 35 points.
