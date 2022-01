Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on an exiting new free-to-play battle royale video game featuring characters set in the world of My Hero Academia. The news of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble was first revealed in Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Shonen Jump and it’s set to make its debut on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles, and will feature 24 players duking it out in teams with the characters quirks (super powers). Bandai Namco have also announced that a closed beta test set will be happening in Japan on 2nd February until 6th February with the game set to launch later in the year. You can watch the overview trailer for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO