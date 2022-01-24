West Virginia man dies in Licking County crash

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Virginia man is dead after a crash in Licking County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Granville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. along SR-657 in Burlington Township.

According to the OSHP, Tony F. Riffle Jr., 33, from Milton, W.V., was driving a 2014 Subaru north on SR-657 when police said he ran a stop sign, getting hit by a 1996 Ford F150, which was driving north on U.S. 62.

Riffle was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the Ford F150, a 51-year-old Heath man, was not injured.

A child passenger in the Subaru was taken to the hospital and is being treated for their injuries.

Riffle was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

