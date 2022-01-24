ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Small truths can help end big lie -- Bill Dagnon

madison
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden spoke of the need to counter the "big lie." We all need to act to make the truth real to Americans and save our democracy. You and I voted for president in 2020. We registered, took our...

newbostonpost.com

Joe Biden and ‘The Big Lie’

President Joe Biden criticizes election laws in Georgia and elsewhere on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Screenshot. Democratic politicians and the progressive media used the term “big lie” ad nauseam to describe many of President Donald Trump’s statements. Their final recent cry of “the big lie” came on the heels of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump alleged that the Democrats had stolen.
Joe Biden
PennLive.com

Sen. Corman helped to spread the “Big Lie” | PennLive letters

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman tells us (“As I See It,” Dec. 14) not once, but twice, that not on his “last breath will I ever feel comfortable giving up my freedoms.” He would have us believe that he would have done far better than Gov. Tom Wolf in addressing the unprecedented threat to public health posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
pinalcentral.com

The big truth is important

What is the big truth? The big truth is that the survival of our nation as a democratic constitutional federal republic is at stake in the 2022 and 2024 elections. No other issue of our time is as critical as saving our democracy from an authoritarian takeover. If democracy fails, all other issues are moot.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ben Jealous…The big truth: The big problem is the Big Lie

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—It’s been a year since a mob of Trumpists violently attacked the U.S. Capitol. They wanted to stop Congress from affirming President Joe Biden’s victory. Some of them were out for blood. All of them were motivated by the former president’s Big Lie that he won the election but that his victory was stolen from him and his supporters.
theadvocate.com

Letters: How about this "big lie?" That some people cannot vote

We keep hearing about the "big lie" that Donald Trump lost the election because of voter fraud. Every article written about the election has a dominant theme that there is no proof of a rigged election and that Donald Trump is lying. However, let's put the shoe on the other...
madison

GOP's approach is killing its voters -- William Hartje

The State Journal on Wednesday reported that Republicans in both chambers have passed a bill to allow people infected with COVID to count that as proof of vaccination. The bill would do so "even though studies show unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected with the virus as vaccinated people," the article noted.
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
The Independent

Psaki says Biden will stand by pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amid reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire. Mr Biden would not comment earlier on Wednesday since Mr Breyer had not formally announced. But Mr Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court during the Democratic primary in 2020. When asked hypothetically by a reporter about whether he would still nominate a Black woman, Ms Psaki repeated the pledge without getting ahead of Mr Breyer’s announcement. “The president has stated and reiterated...
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
madison

Lawmaker insulted our young citizens -- Scott P. Lauder

Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, owes an apology to the Wisconsin residents between the ages of 18 and 25. The Assembly meets for the first session of an election year, and Republicans are looking to signal their priorities to their base. In the Jan. 21 article "Gun rights expansions approved," she...
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
Fox News

Media lectures Democrats when they vote against Biden, praises Republicans when they vote against Trump

In past years, news anchors, reporters, commentators, and late-night hosts have unabashedly gushed over Republican senators who’ve broken ranks with their party, hailing them as "mavericks" and "heroes" for casting politics aside and voting with their "conscience." However, when Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., buck...
The Independent

Voices: Stephen Breyer has accepted what RBG couldn’t. Now Biden needs to keep his promise

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden repeatedly made the pledge that if elected president, he’d put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.With reports that Stephen Breyer is set to announce his retirement, President Biden has the opportunity to deliver on his promise.Thankfully, Breyer, at the age of 83, has recognized that it is time to settle down and enjoy the perks of not working. That is in contrast to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who at 81 just announced that she will seek reelection.I’m not a fan of living under a gerontocracy so I’m thankful Breyer has opted...
