The National Endowment for the Arts chose Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (MFB) as one of 168 hospitals nationwide to receive a grant for its music therapy program. The $10,000 grant will allow MFB to provide more patients with on-site music therapy as they recover from serious injuries or illness and help support the addition of a part-time music therapist. According to MFB, music therapy “strikes a chord with patients” and is a key part of patient care at the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO