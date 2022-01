Zach Parise, as he notched just one goal through his first 32 games with the Islanders, assured his teammates he’s a "second-half player." "It’s not as if I came into the room and told everyone I was a second-half player," Parise said. "I was just trying to make light of the situation. Hopefully, I’ll be heating up here in the near future."

