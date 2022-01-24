Vaccination Clinic held at Woodlawn Community Center

In Northwest Baltimore, another chance to get vaccinated and tested.

The Gwynn Oak Ravens roost 138 and Monahan's pub hosted a go-vax clinic this afternoon at the Woodlawn Community Center.

They've noticed that area and surrounding communities have a lower percentage of fully vaccinated residents, so they're trying to make it more accessible for people to get the vaccine and tested.

"We want to educate people and let them know that it's important for them to make the decision to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their family members, their communities, because one person can infect another person and then there's just a trickle down effect and this is why we're here doing this."

The clinic will be back next month on February 20th.

Walks-in are welcome.