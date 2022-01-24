ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools: Oliver Citywide Academy To Take ‘Trauma-Informed Approach’ Following Deadly Shooting Outside School

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says Oliver Citywide Academy will take a “trauma-informed approach” as students and staff members return to the building.

Marquis Campbell, a 15-year-old student, was fatally shot outside the school while sitting in a school van on Jan. 19. The school went remote for the remainder of the week, with the intention of students and staff members returning on Monday.

But Pittsburgh Public Schools said Sunday that staff will return to the building on Wednesday, with the option of working remotely or in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while students will learn remotely until Feb. 2.

The district said the move allows “time for staff to review individual student safety, crisis management, and therapeutic crisis intervention plans with family input before students return for in-person instruction.”

“We must consider the unique needs of the Pittsburgh Oliver school community following the traumatic event experienced by the students and staff of the school,” said Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a release. “It is crucial that we leverage the expertise of the school’s educators to inform a reentry plan that lessens the re-traumatization of our students.”

The district said support services are still available.

Following Violent Incidents, Head Of Pittsburgh Federation Of Teachers Says Action Is Needed Now

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As violent incidents continue in the district, Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers say scenes like this are not uncommon lately. The district indicates it’s working on ways to address behaviors and restore order. But teachers and staff say some action is needed right now. A fatal shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy, a student hospitalized after another stomped on his head at Brashear High School and a teacher choked at Carrick High School. These incidents have raised an alarm that teachers and principals are no longer in control. In a statement, PPS Acting Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters rejected the notion...
2 Teens Facing Charges After Fight Involving Pepper Spray At Allderdice High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens are facing charges after a fight involving pepper spray at Allderdice High School. After the 18-year-olds walked into the high school, one of them got into a fight with five students, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said. The teens, a man and a woman, are not students. During the fight, one of the teens is accused of using pepper spray on the students. The other teen wasn’t involved in the fight but faces trespassing charges, according to the spokesperson. Both were taken into custody. “The altercation was quickly dispersed by school security...
Brashear High School Principal Put On Administrative Leave Following Hallway Brawl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The principal of Brashear High School has been placed on administrative leave following a violent incident among students last week that sent one teen to the hospital. Principal Kim Safran is on “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a District review of last Friday’s incident,” a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said. JUST IN: Pittsburgh Public Schools Confirms the principal of Brashear HS has been placed on “Non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a District review of last Friday’s incident.” @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 25, 2022 The disturbing fight captured on video last Friday shows a student throwing the 17-year-old victim to...
Local Organizations To Receive Funding For Violence Intervention Programs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several organizations in Allegheny County will receive some of the $23 million in state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs. CCAC will get $800,000 to develop a program to reduce gun violence among young people in our area. Foundation of Hope will receive $1.3 million to set up a program designed to break the cycle of jail and gun violence. And $150,000 will go to the Healthy Village Learning Institute in McKeesport for community outreach.
Brashear High School Student Charged In Fight That Sent Teen To Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Brashear High School student is facing charges for an attack that sent another student to the hospital. Eighteen-year-old Quincey Garland is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with the disturbing fight captured on video last Friday, according to court paperwork filed Wednesday. Video shows Garland slamming the victim to the ground head first, apparently knocking him unconscious, then kicking him in the head five times, the criminal complaint said. School employees told police it was the fourth incident between the two this school year. The victim was taken to the hospital after the alleged attack. His mother told KDKA he had a concussion and had to wear a back brace. His cousin said it could have been avoided had the school properly interceded in the three prior attacks by the same student. Principal Kim Safran was placed on paid administrative leave while the district reviews the attack. Pittsburgh Public Schools police handled the investigation, a spokesperson said. A source tells KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that police are searching for Garland, who has not turned himself in at last check.
Wilkinsburg School Board Hires Interim Superintendent For Permanent Role

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s now a permanent leader of the Wilkinsburg School District. The school board has hired Dr. Joe Maluchnik. (Courtesy: Wilkinsburg School District) He has served as Interim Superintendent since last May. According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that’s when the former Superintendent Linda Iverson left the district. Dr. Maluchnik’s contract is for the next 4.5 years.
COVID-19 In Westmoreland County: Medical Leaders Highlight Promising Statistics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s some promising news when it comes to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant in Westmoreland County. Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said while it seems like this latest wave may have crested, people still need to get vaccinated. But after months of death and despair, Westmoreland County may be turning the corner on COVID-19’s latest deadly assault. “The total number of patients who are hospitalized is about half today what it was at the end of December for Excela,” Fox said. “So that’s really good news.” Dr. Fox said there are a lot of reasons for...
Pa. Leaders Commit Millions Of Dollars To Help Organizations Targeted By Hate Crimes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania leaders have committed millions of dollars to help organizations targeted by hate crimes. More than $4.5 million will be divided among houses of worship and other non-profit groups to ramp up security measures. The money will go to things like metal detectors, deadbolts, surveillance equipment, and safety and security training. Even though our Jewish leaders wish we did not need grants to increase security and safety, history shows it is needed. The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh said in 2021, the number of suspicious and anti-Semitic incidents across Pittsburgh doubled. The money is just not for synagogues. It can go to any nonprofit that serves people or groups who fall victim to bias and hate crimes, whether that is over race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender or disability.
Woodland Hills To Consider Hiring Former West Mifflin Superintendent Fired After DUIs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former West Mifflin superintendent fired after his second DUI case may be hired by Woodland Hills. The Woodland Hills school board will consider whether to hire Dr. Daniel Castagna as acting superintendent during a meeting Friday. Castagna would be the acting secretary for a year until a new superintendent is hired, the resolution under consideration says. West Mifflin schools fired Castagna in 2019 after his second DUI case. It was a 15-month ordeal that ended in Castagna suing the district in federal court. Woodland Hills needs a new superintendent because the board fired James Harris in November. The board voted 8 to 1 to terminate Harris without a cause after he had come under criticism for his handling of fights at the high school. The meeting will be held Friday at 6 p.m.
Duquesne Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Douglass-Craig Brown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Duquesne. Duquesne police Douglass-Craig Brown hasn’t been seen since Monday. (Photo provided by City of Duquesne Police Department) He’s described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds. Police said there wasn’t a clothing description given when he was reported missing.
University Of Pittsburgh Warns Of Email Phishing Scam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt is warning of an ongoing email phishing scam. The University’s Information Technology Department says emails are being sent to students, faculty, and staff that appear to be coming from the IT help desk. (Photo Credit: Pitt Information Technology) The subject line of the email may say something like “You have an unread message from the University.” The email has a link that takes you to a webpage that looks like Pitt’s Passport login page to try and get your username and password.
19-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Allentown Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a man in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood last week. James Linnert is facing homicide charges in connection with a shooting on Loyal Way. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) Police were called to the 800 block of Loyal Way just around 10 p.m. Thursday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim. Once they arrived, they found a victim unresponsive inside of a home. The victim was pronounced dead by medics. Linnert is being held without bond.
