Pittsburgh Public Schools: Oliver Citywide Academy To Take ‘Trauma-Informed Approach’ Following Deadly Shooting Outside School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says Oliver Citywide Academy will take a “trauma-informed approach” as students and staff members return to the building.

Marquis Campbell, a 15-year-old student, was fatally shot outside the school while sitting in a school van on Jan. 19. The school went remote for the remainder of the week, with the intention of students and staff members returning on Monday.

But Pittsburgh Public Schools said Sunday that staff will return to the building on Wednesday, with the option of working remotely or in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while students will learn remotely until Feb. 2.

The district said the move allows “time for staff to review individual student safety, crisis management, and therapeutic crisis intervention plans with family input before students return for in-person instruction.”

“We must consider the unique needs of the Pittsburgh Oliver school community following the traumatic event experienced by the students and staff of the school,” said Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a release. “It is crucial that we leverage the expertise of the school’s educators to inform a reentry plan that lessens the re-traumatization of our students.”

The district said support services are still available.