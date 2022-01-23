Young widow of slain NYPD officer posts tribute to late husband: ‘Fly high my beautiful angel’

The young widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on her Instagram page Sunday.

“Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” Rivera’s grieving widow wrote in the social media post.

The wife wrote Rivera was scheduled to be off for three days following a Saturday tour.

“We both waited for your RDO’s [days off] to spend them together,” she wrote in the post. “But now your soul will spend the rest of my days with me, through me, right beside me.”

Rivera and his wife were married Oct. 9, according to a post shared to her Instagram.

“My soulmate (sic), best friend, and lover from now until the end of the time,” she captioned the wedding photos.

Rivera, 22, was fatally shot Friday night after he and two other officers responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in an apartment on W. 135th St. in Harlem.

Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, was also shot in the chaos and was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center Sunday evening.

Mora, 27, was listed in critical condition when he was transferred, the police department said in a statement.

“Fly high my beautiful angel,” Rivera’s wife wrote in the heartbreaking post. “I love you till the end of time.”