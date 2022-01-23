ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Young widow of slain NYPD officer posts tribute to late husband: ‘Fly high my beautiful angel’

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

The young widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on her Instagram page Sunday.

“Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” Rivera’s grieving widow wrote in the social media post.

The wife wrote Rivera was scheduled to be off for three days following a Saturday tour.

“We both waited for your RDO’s [days off] to spend them together,” she wrote in the post. “But now your soul will spend the rest of my days with me, through me, right beside me.”

Rivera and his wife were married Oct. 9, according to a post shared to her Instagram.

“My soulmate (sic), best friend, and lover from now until the end of the time,” she captioned the wedding photos.

Rivera, 22, was fatally shot Friday night after he and two other officers responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in an apartment on W. 135th St. in Harlem.

Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, was also shot in the chaos and was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center Sunday evening.

Mora, 27, was listed in critical condition when he was transferred, the police department said in a statement.

“Fly high my beautiful angel,” Rivera’s wife wrote in the heartbreaking post. “I love you till the end of time.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Vandal slashes tires on four police vehicles outside Harlem NYPD stationhouse holding vigil for slain cops

A heartless vandal slashed the tires on four police vehicles parked near a Harlem precinct — just paces from where scores of heartbroken mourners held a tear-filled vigil for two slain hero officers, cops said Thursday. The vehicles were parked down the block from the 32nd Precinct stationhouse on W. 135th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. when the man was caught on surveillance camera ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Actor Morgan Stevens, of ‘Fame’ and ‘Melrose Place,’ dies at age 70

Actor Morgan Stevens, best known for his role as David Reardon on “Fame,” has died at age 70. Born in Knoxville, Tenn., the actor was pronounced dead in his kitchen during a wellness check after he wasn’t seen or heard from for several days, police confirmed to TMZ Wednesday. Stevens is believed to have died of natural causes as no foul play is suspected, according to the outlet. Stevens also ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy