Syracuse, NY

Michael J. Antonacci, 71

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
Michael Joseph Antonacci, 71, of Liverpool, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. He was born in Syracuse, son of the late Edith (Warren) and Emilio Antonacci. Michael retired from National Grid as a foreman after 41 dedicated years. Mike enjoyed gardening and the excitement of the casinos. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Mike met his soulmate Cindy in 1966 on a party jam line phone call. In 1970, Mike and Cindy were married and spent 51 inseparable years together. Most of all he loved to spend time with his sons, Mark and Tim, grandchildren and family. Mike was an extremely dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His sons were his pride and joy and his grandchildren meant the world to him.

Michael is survived by the love of his life, Cynthia (Smith) Antonacci; two sons, Mark (Kristen) Antonacci, and Tim (Ashley) Antonacci; grandchildren, Joseph Charles Antonacci and Elle Scott Antonacci; brothers, Robert (Joanne), and Daniel (Mary Jo) Antonacci; brother-in-law, Robert Smith; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral mass in celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at noon in Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs Road, Fayetteville. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Jamesville. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (Corner of Buckley Road) in North Syracuse.

Contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Michael Joseph Antonacci visit tjpfuneralhome.com.

