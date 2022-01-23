The Weeknd becomes Spotify’s top-streamed artist, eclipsing Justin Bieber

He earned it.

The Weeknd on Saturday became Spotify’s top-streamed artist, racking up an impressive 85.6 million monthly listeners, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He moves ahead of fellow pop artist Justin Bieber, who had owned the top spot since hitting 83.3 million monthly Spotify listeners last August.

The Weeknd, 31, released his latest album, “Dawn FM,” on Jan. 7. The album soared to the top of both Spotify’s global and U.S. charts.

“Dawn FM” also yielded each of Spotify’s top nine debut singles for the weekend of Jan 7-9.

The Weeknd, a three-time Grammy winner, is known for hits such as “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” and “Earned It.”

He has since boycotted the Grammys, however, after his chart-topping 2020 album “After Hours” didn’t receive a single nomination.