ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd becomes Spotify’s top-streamed artist, eclipsing Justin Bieber

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

He earned it.

The Weeknd on Saturday became Spotify’s top-streamed artist, racking up an impressive 85.6 million monthly listeners, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He moves ahead of fellow pop artist Justin Bieber, who had owned the top spot since hitting 83.3 million monthly Spotify listeners last August.

The Weeknd, 31, released his latest album, “Dawn FM,” on Jan. 7. The album soared to the top of both Spotify’s global and U.S. charts.

“Dawn FM” also yielded each of Spotify’s top nine debut singles for the weekend of Jan 7-9.

The Weeknd, a three-time Grammy winner, is known for hits such as “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” and “Earned It.”

He has since boycotted the Grammys, however, after his chart-topping 2020 album “After Hours” didn’t receive a single nomination.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead iHeartRadio nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It's been a peach of a past year for Justin Bieber, who leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards with nine nominations thanks to his two major collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Justin Bieber to headline ‘Homecoming Weekend’ pre-Super Bowl event in February

Justin Bieber is set to kick off his Justice World Tour on February 18, but he’ll warm up for that with a February 11 performance ahead of the Super Bowl. Justin is headlining The h.wood Group’s Homecoming Weekend pop-up party in Los Angeles, reports Billboard. The bill also includes Marshmello, and will take place in an event space outside the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
thesource.com

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Surpasses 500 Million Streams

Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s debut album, debuted at #1 on Apple Music in the United States and in 125 countries, as well as #1 on Spotify in the United States and globally. To date, the total number of streams has topped 500 million. The Weeknd has a rare two...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Entertainment Weekly#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
kpopstarz.com

ENHYPEN Becomes the Fastest 4th-Gen Group To Hit 600 Million Streams on Spotify

ENHYPEN continues to break records since their comeback! They became the fastest 4th-generation group to hit 600 million streams on Spotify. ENHYPEN Hits 600 Million Streams on Spotify, Fastest 4th-Generation Group To Hit the Mark. Last January 20, ENHYPEN, a rookie boy group from Belift Lab, exceeded 600 million total...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
cwuobserver.com

The Weeknd is the most talented artist of the decade

With the recent release of “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd has been on the mind and in the ears of music buffs and fans like myself. The Toronto native and music icon has once again captured listeners with his diverse and cinematic sounds woven into his newest synth psychedelic driven project.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Goes High-Low in Luxe Green Coat and Affordable Sam Edelman Loafers on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez dressed warmly yesterday to film her hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” The actress has returned to New York City to film the comedic mystery show with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The “Another Cinderella Story” star was seen in New York City, wearing a furry green Proenza Schouler coat. The $895 faux fur number featured a long silhouette with large lapels and a thick belt attachment. Layered over black trousers and a printed scarf, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy