49ers kicker warmed up for his game-winning field goal as the Green Bay Packers were being introduced

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago
Robbie Gould warms up as the Green Bay Packers take the field.

  • The 49ers beat the Packers thanks to a last-second field goal from Robbie Gould.
  • Before the game, Gould continued to practice his kicks through their introductions.
  • The practice paid off, as Gould kicked the game-winning field goal through the uprights.

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off the biggest upset of the NFL postseason thus far with a 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The win came thanks to a field goal from kicker Robbie Gould, who put the ball through the uprights as the game's final seconds ticked off the clock.

With the made kick, Gould moved to 20-for-20 in his playoff career — remaining perfect to continue his streak as the best postseason kicker in NFL history .

While Gould's postseason kicks speak for themselves, they don't come without effort.

Before the game, Gould was focused on getting his practice in as he continued kicking through the Packers' on-field introductions.

As the Packers took the field in front of a raucous Lambeau crowd, Gould held his form, kicking through it all.

As the game would later prove, his practice paid off, with the 49ers securing their spot in the NFC Championship game thanks to Gould's boot.

With the win, Gould will have the chance to continue his streak as the hottest kicker in postseason history.

James Clark
3d ago

that was all planned can't have a unvacinated quarter back on world stage saying he treated himself with hydroxechloraquin

