Chiefs' Mathieu ruled out vs Bills with concussion

“Oh my gosh, this is the most perfect quarterback play to finish a fourth quarter, like, maybe ever!” declared color commentator Tony Romo after watching Bills signal caller Josh Allen and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead their teams to a combined 25 points within the final two minutes of the Divisional Round playoff game last Sunday.
Mahomes and Allen took turns acting as the most impactful force on the field—until they were usurped by a coin.
In an offensively slanted game, in which five of the previous nine possessions had ended in touchdowns, the Chiefs, by virtue of winning the coin toss,...
Comments / 0