NFL

Chiefs' Mathieu ruled out vs Bills with concussion

Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu was placed in the concussion protocol and ruled out of Sunday night's divisional playoff game against Buffalo after taking...

www.ottumwacourier.com

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL

