Despite some disappointing efforts of late by Indiana’s starting five, don’t expect any changes when the Hoosiers host Penn State on Wednesday evening. IU has used the same starting lineup — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart, and Xavier Johnson in all but one of its 19 games this season. The lone exception was a game that Stewart was ostensibly suspended from playing in for the first half.

