ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

‘This was a real-life horror movie’: National podcast depicts South Alabama murder from 2016

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XyJ7_0dtj49nn00

Warning: please take caution in reading this story

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A murder in Citronelle from 2016 was recently used in a popular national podcast called, ‘Anatomy of Murder.’

The podcast is hosted by Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, host of Investigation Discovery’s True Conviction , and Scott Weinberger, Emmy award-winning investigative journalist and former deputy sheriff.

Mobile District Attorney, Ashley Rich, was interviewed in regards to the case, ‘Escape from Dearman,’ a murder case that left five people dead in a house in Citronelle, Ala.

WKRG News 5 brought you the story back on Aug. 23, 2016, and we will be revisiting the story in this article.

Joseph Turner and Shannon Randall had just had a baby, Darren 3-months-old at the time, and were living in a home in Citronelle, Ala. According to the podcast, the couple had been together for years and it was a “loving relationship.”

Alabama high court raises maximum bond for murder defendants

Laneta Lester, Turner’s sister, and Derrick Dearmon were in a relationship as well but the podcast hosts claim that a lot of domestic abuse was occurring. Due to this, Lester decided to move out of the house she shared with Dearmon and into her brother’s house.

Chelsea and Justin Reed were friends of Turner and Randall and needed a place to stay, so they were also staying in the house. “They had just found out several weeks prior that she was pregnant and they were ecstatic,” said Rich.

All five residents of the home agreed that Dearmon could come over, but he could not stay. According to Rich, his records show that he had a violent temper and, one time, he assaulted his mother.

On Friday, Aug. 19, all of the residents decided to watch a movie and then head to bed. When they did, Dearman came to the house and was told he had to leave, which he did. Dearman showed up just three hours later back at the house, where Turner told he was no longer welcome on the property.

Randall decided to call the Citronelle Police Department and she told them she did not want Dearman in her home. The officers patrolled the surrounding area but did not find Dearman.

At 3 a.m., Dearman returned to the house and knocked on Laneta’s window. “He obviously knew that Joseph and Sharron were done with him, but he also knew there was someone in the house that would likely let him in,” said Weinberger.

According to Rich, when he returned to the home at 3 a.m. he saw an ax in a tree and decided, “if I can’t have Laneta, they can’t have her either.”

Man accused of killing his mother with sword in Alabama arrested

Dearman took the ax to everyone in the house except for Laneta and Darren, which he kidnapped. He also shot each person in the head. Shannon Randall, Joseph Turner, Robert Brown, Chelsea Reed, Justin Reed, and the unborn baby of the Reeds were all deceased when police arrived at the scene.

Dearman then drove him, Lenita, and Darren to his sister’s house in Greene County, Miss. They left the sisters and dropped Darren off at Dearman’s friend’s parents’ house. They then went to the friend’s trailer and fell asleep.

Once they woke up and picked up Darren, they went to Dearman’s father’s house. Lenita saw an opportunity to escape while Dearman was talking to his father, so she and her nephew get in the car and drive straight to the Citronelle Police Department.

Dearman went to the Greene County Police Department where he attempted to turn himself in for not paying child support, but police determined there was no warrant out on him. His father then told him he needed to turn himself in for murder, at which point the police take him into custody.

“Through all this, I truly thought everyone was trying to kidnap my girlfriend and hurt her. After everything, I told my girlfriend to grab the baby and get in the car. She did so out of fear of me,” said Dearman. “I drove running from the people I thought were trying to get us and hurt us. When I came down from the drugs and realized what happened I turned myself in.”

Rich said her biggest battle in court was to make sure the jury understood that he told the story to the police multiple times so he should not be able to hide behind the fact that he was on drugs. Dearman decided to defend himself during the case but was ultimately found guilty of 12 counts of capital murder. He was sentenced to death.

To listen to this podcast, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Who is Matthew Reeves? Alabama death row inmate set to be executed for 1996 murder

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is scheduled to execute Matthew Reeves on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.  Who is Matthew Reeves? Matthew Reeves is a 44-year-old Black man currently on death row in Alabama. What did Matthew Reeves do? Matthew Reeves was convicted of murdering Willie Johnson […]
CBS 42

Jefferson County coroner searching for family of deceased inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating family of a deceased inmate. According to the coroner’s office, 65-year-old Carey Edward Winfield was found dead in his jail cell on January 23 and all attempts to reach family have failed. Winfield was born in Alabama and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Citronelle, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile County, AL
Sports
Citronelle, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is preparing to execute death row inmate Matthew Reeves tonight at 6 p.m. despite a federal court order blocking his lethal injection. The preparations come in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case that could allow the lethal injection to proceed.  CBS 42 will […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Brown
Person
Justin Reed
CBS 42

Alabama executes Matthew Reeves despite intellectual disability

ATMORE, Ala (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., according to a prison official. Reeves’ execution had been set for 6 p.m. but was delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court considered […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#South Alabama#Investigation Discovery#Wkrg News
CBS 42

Man dead, woman in ICU following attempted murder-suicide in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a woman is in intensive care after an attempted murder-suicide in Anniston, police said Wednesday. On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to Noble Street on reports of a gunshot victim, according to Anniston Police Lt. Tim Suits. When they arrived, officers located two victims suffering […]
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy