Hidden Deep - 21 Minutes of Gameplay

You always know what you’re going to get a new GRID game- a solid new racer at the very least, if not more. With the upcoming GRID Legends, Codemasters and EA are promising not only that, but also a new and ambitious story mode the likes of which the series hasn’t ever attempted in the past. That story mode, called “Driven to Glory”, has been something of a mystery so far, but EA recently released a new 40-minute long gameplay video showcasing the story mode in action.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO