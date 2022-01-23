Hidden Deep - 21 Minutes of Gameplay

The latest patch brings news that Fortnite fans have been waiting for since the beginning of Chapter 2: Tilted Towers makes its long requested return to the game. The massive snowdrift near the center of the island--the one with the completely inconspicuous frozen blocks--has melted away, revealing the popular POI from Chapter 1's map. All of the original location's buildings have returned, including the clock tower, underground garage, and apartments, which should give longtime Fortnite players a welcome blast from the past.
