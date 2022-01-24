ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: 49ers star LT Trent Williams (ankle) avoids serious injury

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams appears to have avoided a serious injury to his right ankle.

Williams hurt the ankle at least twice during Saturday night’s 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. But an MRI exam on Sunday didn’t detect any serious damage, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

That’s good news for the 49ers as Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is the leader of an offensive line that will be going up against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Williams, 33, was seen hurting in the third quarter in Saturday night’s game. After field conditions continued to worsen, he was seen limping off to the sideline immediately before Robbie Gould kicked the winning field goal as time expired.

Williams, who played in 15 regular-season games, signed a six-year deal worth up to $138.1 million in March. He is the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history both in overall value and in average per season ($23.01 million).

–Field Level Media

