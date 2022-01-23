ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victory

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Hossein Vafaei became the first Iranian player to win a ranking title with an impressive victory over Mark Williams in the final of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Three-time world champion Williams played just one shot in the final, his break-off shot leaving Vafaei the chance to pot a difficult long red into the corner pocket.

Vafaei went on to make a break of 71 to secure the title and dedicated the victory to his grandmother, who died recently.

“That is for you grandma,” the 27-year-old told Eurosport “It’s Mother’s Day in Iran and I am very proud I did that. I could not be more happy.

“It’s a big achievement for a country like Iran. Nobody knew about snooker before. Now they know. I’ve been working hard and thank God that finally I win a tournament and make my people proud.”

Williams was gracious in defeat, saying: “I thought I’d played a pretty good break-off shot there and what a fantastic red that was. To make that break under pressure to win your first tournament, hats off to him.”

Vafaei had looked set to lose his semi-final to Liang Wenbo, only for the Chinese player to miscue and pot the white while attempting a straightforward black off its spot on a break of 48.

Vafaei took advantage with a break of 54 to set up a final against Williams, who had made a clearance of 80 in his semi-final against England’s Robbie Williams.

NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios labelled ‘an absolute knob’ by doubles opponent at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has been labelled a “knob” with the maturity of a 10-year-old by one of his opponents at the Australian Open.Kyrgios and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis have provided one of the stories of the tournament by reaching the semi-finals of the men’s doubles, spurred on by the type of rowdy crowds rarely seen in tennis and certainly not for doubles.In the quarter-finals on Tuesday, the Australian pair defeated German Tim Puetz and New Zealander Michael Venus 7-5 3-6 6-3 on the Kia Arena.Tensions were high throughout the contest, particularly between Kyrgios and Venus, who earned the ire of the crowd...
TENNIS
The Independent

From Olympic veteran to teenage record-breaker – Five stars to watch in Beijing

From 15-year-old figure skaters to 35-year-old snowboarding superstars, there will be no shortage of big names competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Here, the PA news agency picks out five international athletes to watch:Kamila ValievaAt the age of just 15, Valieva has emerged as the new figure skating superstar. Having only made her international debut last year, she has already shattered existing world records in the short program and free skate, and won the European Championships in Tallinn this month by a huge 22 points.Francesco FriedrichFriedrich, the reigning Olympic two- and four-man champion, reigned unbeaten across both disciplines through the entirety...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brilliant Heather Knight century keeps England in the fight in Ashes Test

A superb century from captain Heather Knight helped England fight back on day two of the women’s Ashes Test, but the tourists still trail Australia by 102 runs with only two first-innings wickets in hand.Knight stood up for her team when most others struggled, scoring 127 not out in Canberra after number nine Sophie Ecclestone offered great support in an unbeaten 66-run partnership.A captain’s knock ensured England closed the day on 235 for eight, after Australia had earlier declared on 337 for nine with Katherine Brunt adding two wickets during the first hour of play to finish with a five-wicket...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead hoping qualification adversity can boost fresh bid for Olympic gold

Eve Muirhead believes her team’s nail-biting qualification saga will stand her in good stead when she recommences her quest for an Olympic curling gold medal in Beijing Muirhead won bronze in Sochi in 2014 but remains all too aware of the major prize that has eluded her since she announced her arrival on the global stage by being crowned the sport’s youngest world champion in 2013.Muirhead’s inexperienced rink flirted with disaster on the road to Beijing, failing to advance directly via the World Championships then suffering an humiliating early loss to Turkey in the qualification tournament in Latvia.But after rallying...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

