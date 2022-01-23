ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlsJf_0dtj3DUv00

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.

The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.

That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29 balls frayed English nerves.

The equation came down to 30 from the last over and, while England ensured their 171 for eight could not be overhauled without a no-ball or wide before the climax, Hosein closed the show with three successive sixes.

He finished on 44 not out from 16 balls, a terrific innings after coming in at number 10, while highly-rated all-rounder Shepherd was also unbeaten on 44 as the Windies claimed more than a shred of comfort from defeat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

England’s death bowling must improve, admits Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes Chris Jordan is the “perfect” Twenty20 cricketer but admits England’s shortcomings while bowling at the back end of innings have been highlighted recently.Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West Indies has been a fillip in the Caribbean, although he has seemed to go off the boil while bowling at the death.For so long England’s go-to as the game reaches a crescendo, Jordan was pummelled by Jimmy Neesham in England’s T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand in November, leaking 23 in the over...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romario Shepherd
Person
Darren Bravo
Person
Akeal Hosein
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Kieron Pollard
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Yorkshire could learn next week if international hosting rights will be restored

Yorkshire could discover next week if their right to stage international matches at Headingley will be restored.The county had lucrative matches scheduled for this summer removed from them by the England and Wales Cricket Board last November over their handling of an investigation into allegations of racial harassment and bullying by former player Azeem Rafiq.Members of Yorkshire’s leadership team, including new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, will make a presentation to the ECB next Tuesday, with club members voting on changes to the county’s board structure at an extraordinary general meeting the following day.ECB deputy chair Martin Darlow told a select...
SPORTS
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20#West Indies#England Cricket
The Independent

Dickie Bird pays tribute to ‘outstanding man’ Ray Illingworth at his funeral

Past and present Yorkshire and England cricketers were among the mourners at the funeral of Ray Illingworth.Former umpire Dickie Bird was one of those to pay tribute to the former Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England all-rounder, who died on Christmas Day aged 89.“It’s a very very sad day,” said Bird. “I’ve lost a great friend.“He was a great cricketer and, if I had any problems in cricket, I used to give Ray a ring and he used to have a long chat with me.“Obviously I umpired many matches when he was captain of England and he was the finest captain England...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘It’s quite staggering’: Azeem Rafiq left angry by Middlesex chairman’s DCMS comments

Azeem Rafiq says there is “a demographic of county chairs that don’t see the problem” of discrimination within cricket.Middlesex chair Mike O’Farrell issued an apology on Tuesday afternoon after comments he made to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee were criticised by Rafiq and others.Rafiq, who gave harrowing evidence to the same committee in November about the racial abuse he suffered at Yorkshire, said he was staggered by the remarks by O’Farrell, who appeared to offer generalisations about the reasons why individuals from the Afro-Caribbean and South Asian communities drifted away from the sport, and suggested counties...
SPORTS
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the whole of the Six Nations, it has been confirmed.Head coach Eddie Jones confirmed at the tournament launch on Wednesday morning that his skipper suffered a “freak” injury to his ankle in Saracens training that requires surgery.Farrell’s injury follows similar concern around wing Jonny May while prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad after testing positive for Covid.The 30-year-old has not played since injuring his other ankle during the win over Australia at Twickenham in November.He was set to return for Saracens on Sunday before suffering this setback. A spokesman confirmed they expect...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brilliant Heather Knight century keeps England in the fight in Ashes Test

A superb century from captain Heather Knight helped England fight back on day two of the women’s Ashes Test, but the tourists still trail Australia by 102 runs with only two first-innings wickets in hand.Knight stood up for her team when most others struggled, scoring 127 not out in Canberra after number nine Sophie Ecclestone offered great support in an unbeaten 66-run partnership.A captain’s knock ensured England closed the day on 235 for eight, after Australia had earlier declared on 337 for nine with Katherine Brunt adding two wickets during the first hour of play to finish with a five-wicket...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fit-again Johnny Sexton focused on forcing way into Ireland team for Six Nations

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is raring to go for the Six Nations after overcoming injury and a bout of coronavirus.The influential fly-half suffered knee and ankle damage during his country’s statement win over New Zealand in the autumn and was then struck down by a Covid-19 infection.Sexton starred on his first start since the All Blacks triumph, helping Leinster beat Bath 64-7 in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday after coming off the bench in his province’s 89-7 win over Montpellier the previous weekend“I had a frustrating couple of months, post the New Zealand game,” said the 36-year-old. “But thankfully...
WORLD
The Independent

Jonny May to miss England’s first two Six Nations matches with injury

Jonny May’s participation in England’s Six Nations hinges on a visit to a specialist this week, with the Gloucester wing set to miss at least the opening two rounds.An ongoing knee problem has got progressively worse, resulting in his absence against Perpignan on Saturday and subsequent withdrawal from Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad.May has been an ever-present under Jones since 2017 and is an influential member of the backline, creating a highlights reel of spectacular tries, but he now faces a race against time to involved in England’s title quest.The February 26 showdown with Wales at Twickenham is the earliest...
RUGBY
The Independent

Eve Muirhead hoping qualification adversity can boost fresh bid for Olympic gold

Eve Muirhead believes her team’s nail-biting qualification saga will stand her in good stead when she recommences her quest for an Olympic curling gold medal in Beijing Muirhead won bronze in Sochi in 2014 but remains all too aware of the major prize that has eluded her since she announced her arrival on the global stage by being crowned the sport’s youngest world champion in 2013.Muirhead’s inexperienced rink flirted with disaster on the road to Beijing, failing to advance directly via the World Championships then suffering an humiliating early loss to Turkey in the qualification tournament in Latvia.But after rallying...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy