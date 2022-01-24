ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘So pissed off’: Midnight Oil kick off final tour with a searing, urgent set in Launceston

By Walter Marsh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lKtK_0dtj2dDU00

Farewell tours often have one eye on the past and the other on the cash register – but if Midnight Oil’s show in Launceston on Sunday was any indication, they’re not coasting to the finish line.

The first of four performances for Tasmania’s Mona Foma festival – the band will play in Launceston once more, then on to Hobart – marks the start of a tour billed as the Oils’ last ever live shows.

But it’s not the end: Midnight Oil are about to drop a new album, due 18 February, and may continue writing and recording. “We’ve played intensely physical gigs since our humble beginnings back in 1977, and we never want to take even the slightest risk of compromising that,” guitarist Jim Moginie wrote in a statement. With the death of longtime bassist Bones Hillman in November 2020, he explained, they felt at the “end of a cycle”.

Related: ‘I’m not Amy Shark’: Alex Lahey on the day thousands accidentally came to her gig

The grassy waterside flat where the Esk and Tamar rivers meet makes for a nice, low-key way to start the band’s lap of stadiums and arenas, gently evoking the Sydney Harbour setting of their seminal 1985 concert film Oils on the Water.

The band might move a bit more gingerly than in 1985, but tracks like 1982’s Only The Strong still hit like a slap in the face. Moginie’s and Martin Rotsey’s guitars bring a pub rock fury that hasn’t been dulled by time or a pandemic, as the pair stand stoically on each side of the stage bookending the eternally flailing frontman Peter Garrett. Up the back, Rob Hirst pounds the drums with unyielding joy – no one, it seems, has more fun at a Midnight Oil show than him. When Hirst, bassist Adam Ventoura and guest backing singers Leah Flanagan and Liz Stringer add a stack of harmonies to Read About It, Short Memory and US Forces, it’s hard not to be swept up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbqbr_0dtj2dDU00
‘I am so pissed off and angry’: Midnight Oil playing Mona Foma. Photograph: Jesse Hunniford

Midnight Oil have been coming to Tasmania for a long time and have the songs to show for it, from 1981’s chugging environmental anthem Burnie (“It’s a little cleaner now than it was when we were there, when this song was written,” Garret says of the city north of Launceston) to 1993’s Truganini.

Garrett says Burnie and Truganini are meant to “commemorate and inspire”, but on newer tracks from the forthcoming album, Resist, his tone is more urgent. A winding acoustic riff opens Tarkine, a tribute to the embattled forest in Tasmania’s north-west and the album’s second single. Its chorus is up there with some of the band’s best belters, but it’s also an opportunity for Garrett to vent – and all the time stuck at home over the past 18 months not mellowed him. “I am so pissed off and angry, I can’t tell you,” he says, pouring disappointed scorn on “parasites, layabouts and magic tongue merchants” who dominate the airwaves and the “highest office in the land”.

Related: Stolen gear, medieval cosplay and a disastrous set: the Drones’ Gareth Liddiard on the worst gig of his life

He then offers a word of caution to his fellow baby boomers, despairing at how, with cruel irony, Australia feels like a less egalitarian nation than when the band started. “This stuff can sneak up on you,” he laments. “Next thing you know, the best parts of it are gone – and the best parts are not nostalgia.” The reunion and farewell tour industry is usually geared towards indulging older, well-off fans, so to hear Garrett remonstrating such generational failure is arresting.

It adds a new edge to an anthem like Forgotten Years, but also drives home what they’re hanging up: sung live, there’s a mournful rage to the album’s climate change-inspired single Rising Seas that’s unmatched on the record. Garrett sings with the grief and frustration of a former Gillard government minister who has had to watch a legacy of climate action gleefully unpicked by their successors:

Every child, put down your toys
And come inside to sleep
We have to look you in the eye
And say, “We sold you cheap”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oc3IC_0dtj2dDU00
Peter Garrett took aim at the ‘parasites, layabouts and magic tongue merchants’ that dominate the airwaves and government. Photograph: Jesse Hunniford

After two hours, the band have mined most corners of their back catalogue, from the skittish 90s beats of Redneck Wonderland to tracks from last year’s The Makarrata Project . But while Beds Are Burning squeaks in during the encore, a few other key tracks are left unplayed when the hard curfew sets in.

There is one big casualty: like Chekhov’s gun, the well-beaten corrugated iron water tank that sits behind Hirst’s kit suggests we’ll be treated to Power and the Passion (and its extended drum solo). But not tonight, and there’s something admirable in the band declining to cut any of the weighty new material, deep cuts or mid-set sermons to cram in more fan favourites. All the same, it’s an awful lot of metal to lug around for naught.

Instead, they close with a defiant refrain from 1987’s Diesel and Dust: “Sometimes you’re shaken to the core / Sometimes the face is gonna fall / But you don’t give in”. The band members leave the stage – and don’t look back.

• Midnight Oil play Launceston on 25 January and Hobart on 28 and 31 January, as part of Mona Foma festival . Their final tour runs until May , taking in city centres and regions around Australia and New Zealand. Walter Marsh travelled to Tasmania as a guest of Mona

  • This article was amended on 25 January. An earlier version incorrectly placed Tarkine in Tasmania’s north-east

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lahey
Person
Peter Garrett
Person
Gareth Liddiard
Person
Rob Hirst
The Guardian

Has the west fallen for Putin’s tricks in Ukraine?

The west has been fixated for more than two months on Russian preparations to mount a new land invasion of Ukraine. Except, it hasn’t happened – and it’s not likely to happen, at least in the form that’s most commonly imagined. Russia has used the bright, shiny object of an obvious troop concentration to panic the west into considering seriously its demands for rolling back Nato. But by focusing on the wrong problem, and joining in negotiations on Russia’s terms, the US and Nato have fallen for a massive strategic deception operation.
POLITICS
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midnight Oil#Launceston#Hobart#Mona Foma Festival#Oils#Esk#Us Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Elza Soares: samba’s greatest star epitomised the vivacious spirit of Brazil

Elza Soares stood quietly, a few minutes before being born into music. Engulfed by audience fuss and hullabaloo, another of her competitors had been disqualified from the radio talent show she was attending. It was 1953, and Soares had just one chance to bring home the cash prize – she needed it to help care for her unwell son. She was still a teenager and, once on stage, her oversized, ragged dress would make the audience explode into laughter. “What’s the planet you came from?” asked the host, waiting for the gag’s cue. “I’m from Planet Hunger,” she said. Silence took hold of the venue, and Elza sang for the first time. She never stopped, until her death this week aged 91.
WORLD
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy