After winning a recent arbitration case, we take a look at Kevin Ollie’s ex-wife Stephanie and their children. Kevin Ollie is an American basketball coach and former player who is most known for his time as head coach of the University of Connecticut (UConn) men’s basketball team. He also played for 13 seasons in the NBA, most notably for the Philadelphia 76ers, before retiring in 2010.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO