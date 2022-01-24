ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs fan pays tribute to his team through crop art

By JuYeon Kim
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
A 21-year-old family business based out of Lee’s Summit combined its love for the Chiefs and its skill for designing crop art.

Precision Mazes tilled acres of land on a farm in Orick, Missouri, about 30 miles northeast of GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium, and spelled out a special message to football fans around the nation: “KC GOT THEIR SWAGGER BACK.”

Owner Rob Stouffer says he felt everything begin to change after the Chiefs dominated the Raiders during the regular season in Vegas.

“Kelce and Mahomes, they certainly verbalized in their postgame comments that KC has their swagger back,” Stouffer said. “We just wanted to create an artistic snapshot of that unique moment in time that we as a city were enjoying together.”

That snapshot ended up stretching more than five football fields long. Stouffer said this time, it was more than a business deal.

“That was probably more personal," Stouffer said. "And really, to try and demonstrate the capabilities of our company. Huge Chiefs fan, have been since I was a young boy."

He says a quarter million of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite Whataburgers can fit inside the Arrowhead design of the project alone. Not to mention 637 racks of famous Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que ribs to span the length of the word “SWAGGER.”

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously, and so I want people to enjoy it. I want people to laugh about it. If they want to talk about it on social media, great,” Stouffer said.

But to appreciate a good team, one must tip their hat to the one in charge. Stouffer says all this started with their initial design last year of Andy Reid.

Precision Mazes

“We intentionally chose Andy Reid because I think that he is a figure that does tend to bring the community together," Stouffer said. "He is a great leader of men and is likable. It seemed like it would be an effective way to bring the community together that is often struggling with divisiveness.”

