Discover ARTS. FILM for free until January 30

The colder months are the perfect time to head indoors and experience all the culture that Boston has to offer. For those still craving the thrill of engaging in the communal experience of enjoying a movie in a darkened theater among like-minded aficionados, there are plenty of opportunities this winter to cozy up with some popcorn, sit back and escape to somewhere far away without leaving your seat. Festivals and special screenings abound, beginning with a milestone for Casablanca, one of the most revered films of all time. Its 80th anniversary has inspired a nationwide revival courtesy of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. that comes to Massachusetts in the form of presentations at Showcase Cinemas in Dedham, Foxborough, Woburn, Randolph, Lowell and Millbury. The final showings take place January 26. Then comes the Boston Globe-sponsored Black History Month Film Festival February 1–28. Although a virtual event, this celebration of Black culture and filmmaking boasts post-show discussions from a panel of experts of its new and classic movies. For a hybrid virtual/in-person event, the 47th annual Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon returns to the Somerville Theatre February 16–21. One of the oldest festivals of its type in the country, this venerable showcase of the newest works in the genre is highlighted by its titular 24-hour movie marathon of classic and not-so-classic science fiction, which takes place February 20 & 21 from noon to noon. Another beloved tradition continues at Harvard Square’s Brattle Theatre, which hosts the 26th Bugs Bunny Film Festival (pictured). After a year off, this welcome February school vacation respite for kids and adults alike takes place February 18–27. Because of the aforementioned national event, the Brattle has postponed its annual Valentine’s Day-related screenings of Casablanca, yet they are still taking place for fans of Bogart, Bergman and the usual suspects on February 26, 27 and March 1.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO