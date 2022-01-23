Creating a masterpiece

My earliest exposure to Nickelodeon was confined to Nick Jr., their children’s programming channel. Turning the channel to Nick Jr. meant getting plenty of “Blue’s Clues,” “Dora the Explorer” and Face, the sentient Nick Jr. mascot and cartoon screen. Although “Blue’s Clues” has semi-recently slid its way back into pop culture relevance, and any kind of Face revival seems (tragically) unlikely, I feel the need to pivot everyone’s attention to a groundbreaking, seemingly unnoticed “Dora the Explorer”-related phenomenon that burst into the world in 2019: the live-action “Dora” adaptation “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” People don’t talk about this movie enough, and I would like to change that.
