Creating a masterpiece

Pedro Almodovar makes challenging movies. I don’t mean they’re impossible to understand, or so complex in their construction that it takes several watches to fully decipher them (though sometimes that is the case). I mean that his films never present the same concerns at the end as they do at the beginning. There’s a thematic consistency to them, and a tonal and visual consistency, but in his best work Almodovar is often presenting a feature-length argument to his viewers, daring them to change their perceptions about what’s happening as his characters do, creating an emotional arc that’s as fulfilling in reality as it is in fiction.

