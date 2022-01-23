ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Creating a masterpiece

By Terry Mejdrich
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 5 days ago

Every winter I try to find something, usually creative, to do in addition to the normal activities associated with surviving months of a northern deep freeze. (Unlike some I know, I do not head for a warmer climate with the first snowflakes; yet I am finding winter is nowhere near as...

www.grandrapidsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cathedral visitors to get 3D experience of Christian nativity masterpiece

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the Christian nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral to “transport visitors into the world of the painting”.Yurt-like pods have been set up in the north transept of the 11th-century cathedral inside which a digital reproduction of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings will be projected for visitors.The exhibition, Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert’s Adoration has been produced by London’s National Gallery to create an immersive experience of the oil painting that dates back to 1501-15.A cathedral spokeswoman said: “The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spot lit against...
RELIGION
Wbaltv.com

Sculptors show off their masterpieces at Harbor Point Ice Festival

The Harbor Point Ice Festival returned this year with world-class ice carvers. Sculptors were invited to use chainsaws and chisels to compete to make the best ice sculpture. Spectators watched as art was being created right before their very eyes. Some of the sculptures were even brought in from other...
VISUAL ART
pbs.org

MASTERPIECE on Spotify: Playlist Inspired by Seasons 1 & 2

Get swept away with some swinging tunes of the era of All Creatures Great and Small! Turn the volume up for some hits from 1937 (Season 1) and 1938 (Season 2). Check out the series inspired playlist now with song samples below, or enjoy the full experience on the Spotify app when you login. Spotify listeners can click to like the playlist and save it to your library, share it with your friends, and follow the MASTERPIECE on PBS account to be sure not to miss any future playlists coming your way.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Nintendo Life

"Indie Masterpiece" Platformer 'Horace' Gets Physical Release

It's about to get even better for collectors, as Super Rare Games have just announced that they'll be publishing the physical edition in partnership with 505 Games. As per the usual drill, there will be 4,000 copies available, and each one will come with:. Here's the trailer for Horace, if...
VIDEO GAMES
Huntsville Item

'Parallel Mothers' another Almodovar masterpiece

Pedro Almodovar makes challenging movies. I don’t mean they’re impossible to understand, or so complex in their construction that it takes several watches to fully decipher them (though sometimes that is the case). I mean that his films never present the same concerns at the end as they do at the beginning. There’s a thematic consistency to them, and a tonal and visual consistency, but in his best work Almodovar is often presenting a feature-length argument to his viewers, daring them to change their perceptions about what’s happening as his characters do, creating an emotional arc that’s as fulfilling in reality as it is in fiction.
MOVIES
atomic-ranch.com

The Bob Hope House: A John Lautner-designed Mod Masterpiece

Just a stone’s throw away from an RV park, luxury car dealers, and a swanky country club lies an architectural gem, the Bob Hope house. Nestled away in the rocky landscape of Palm Springs, California is an extraordinary home. With a sweeping, 60 foot wide oculus roof, the Bob Hope house looks more like an extraterrestrial aircraft than a house. Still, Hollywood royalty Bob and Dolores Hope received the house they knew would reflect their status and be a head-turner too.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IndieWire

‘The Conversation’: Walter Murch Invented a Paranoid Soundscape for Coppola’s Masterpiece

Shot in the midst of an astonishing burst of creativity, “The Conversation” was written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1974, in between making “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.” The story of a surveillance expert haunted by a case that slips out of his control, the movie ranks among the director’s best work. Now audiences will have the chance to rediscover the film, when NYC”s Film Forum begins a repertory run of a newly struck print ‚supervised by Coppola himself— January 14. That gave IndieWire the opportunity to speak via Zoom with the film’s supervising editor and...
MOVIES
loudersound.com

The story behind The Byrds' psychedelic masterpiece Eight Miles High

Eight Miles High was the single that should have launched The Byrds into the stratosphere. So why did it instead mark the precise moment when it all came crashing down?. The Byrds’ Gene Clark spent their first transatlantic flight, in August 1965, looking out of the window, watching as the Californian sunshine gave way to the drizzle of London. As the plane made its slow descent towards the rain-lashed runway of London Airport, Clark’s muse kicked in, and by the time The Byrds returned to America he had written some lyrics about the trip.
MUSIC
Michigan Daily

Hear me out: ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ is an unexpected masterpiece

My earliest exposure to Nickelodeon was confined to Nick Jr., their children’s programming channel. Turning the channel to Nick Jr. meant getting plenty of “Blue’s Clues,” “Dora the Explorer” and Face, the sentient Nick Jr. mascot and cartoon screen. Although “Blue’s Clues” has semi-recently slid its way back into pop culture relevance, and any kind of Face revival seems (tragically) unlikely, I feel the need to pivot everyone’s attention to a groundbreaking, seemingly unnoticed “Dora the Explorer”-related phenomenon that burst into the world in 2019: the live-action “Dora” adaptation “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” People don’t talk about this movie enough, and I would like to change that.
MOVIES
acousticguitar.com

“Tangled Up in Blue,” Bob Dylan’s Apparently Unfinished Masterpiece

From the January/February 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Adam Perlmutter. Bob Dylan has been known to endlessly tweak his songs up through when he’s recording them in the studio—and even after. “Tangled Up in Blue,” first released on Dylan’s 1975 album, Blood on the Tracks, is a song he can’t seem to stop working on. As evidenced on various live versions, he has continued to retool the tune in concert for decades, adjusting not only the lyrics but the tempo, key, chord voicings, and other aspects.
MUSIC
nintendoeverything.com

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece coming to Switch this February

Square Enix has just announced that Kingdom Hearts Integrum is scheduled to arrive on Switch through on February 10. This is a collection of several games, being Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, is currently planned to be Cloud-only. Check out the new trailer and more details below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy