Environment

Snow showers possible in NY, NJ before sun returns to start week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front is slated to slide in from the west, allowing...

pix11.com

wevv.com

Snow Showers & Seasonable Thursday

TODAY: After seeing quite the overachieving snowfall this morning, we are starting to dry out and warm up. While there is still a chance we could see light snowfall through the afternoon we should stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. TONIGHT: The passing cold...
ENVIRONMENT
Winston-Salem Journal

Up to 3 inches of snow possible in Triad to start the weekend

If forecasters are on target, expect Friday night in the Triad to look a lot like last Friday night, when streets turned slick as steady snowfall surprised many drivers and made operating vehicle hazard lights standard procedure. Up to 3 inches of snow is possible in the Triad this Friday,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com

Light snow showers overnight

PITTSBURGH — Increasing clouds ahead of the next front that will bring some scattered, light snow to the western Pennsylvania area. Timing looks to start around 7 to 8 p.m. and remain scattered into early Friday with most of the area seeing around 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

More Snow Showers Possible Overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A weak disturbance combined with a north wind coming off Lake Michigan will cause more snow showers overnight and early Friday. A quick coating may cause a few slick roads early Friday. It will be a cold night with lows in the teens. Highs on Friday are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

