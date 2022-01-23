Rihanna Spotted Out In Oversized Red Parka For NYC Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

and A$AP Rocky are in the running for the most fashionable couple award as the duo was spotted out for a date night in New York City over the weekend in their very stylish looks, and we’ve got the deets inside.

The Fenty Beauty founder was seen out with her boo while heading to dinner at a SoHo restaurant. For her fashionable date night look, the singer wore an oversized bright red parka over an oversized blue and white jersey that she wore as a dress to expose her toned, bare legs. She accessorized the look with crystal-wrap Amina Muaddi sandals on her feet and wore a pair of blue and white $705 leather ski gloves by Miu Miu on her hands. She also wore dangly diamond earrings, a baseball cap with an embroidered “R” presumably for RiRi, and a bright bold red lip on her face to match her bright red parka.

Check out the stylish look below.

Earlier this week, RiRi broke the Internet again when she was seen out on another date night with A$AP looking as beautiful as ever. For this look, the beauty mogul and her rapper beau were spotted heading to dinner at Carbone with Rihanna wearing a $6,000 #Prada leather jacket, $620 leather pants by The Attico, and $1,150 western boots by Celine. This time, she kept her make up neutral looking and traded in her bold red lip for a nude lip color. She wore her locs long and curly with the sides pinned back to expose her flawless beauty.

Check out the look below.

Beauties, would you splurge on any of these Rihanna looks?

