Charlotte linebacker transfer joins Memphis

The Tigers have picked up another transfer in Charlotte linebacker Tyler Murray.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder had 126 tackles in 18 games during his two seasons with the 49ers. He also grabbed two interceptions in 2020.

Murray spent two years at Troy before transferring to Charlotte. He left Troy with 58 tackles in 20 games. Three of his four interceptions there were in 2018.

Murray is another big grab for a Memphis defense looking to replace a few pieces. The Tigers are losing linebackers JJ Russell and Thomas Pickens from this past season. Memphis still has Xavier Cullens, Cole Mashburn and Jaylen Allen, who combined for 18 combined starts at linebacker.

Transfer linebackers Warren Peeples and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku are already on the spring roster.